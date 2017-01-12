Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning! It’s Thursday, January 12, 2017. Tomorrow I’m leaving for the LogiCal 2017 meetings in LA (LAX) till Monday. Catch me there if you’re in the area, and if you want a book signed, best to bring one as I’m not sure how many they’ll have on sale. (Say “Meow” for a cat drawing!). In Russia it’s Prosecutor General’s Day (День работника прокуратуры Российской Федерации), and in India it’s National Youth Day.

There are three–count them, three–food holidays today: National Marzipan Day, National Curried Chicken Day, and National Glazed Doughnut Day.

On this day in 1915, The United States House of representatives rejected a bill giving women the right to vote; they finally got that right only in 1920 when the Nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution was ratified. (Switzerland took until 1971 for women to gain that right.) In 2004, the RMS Queen Mary II, the world’s largest ocean liner, made its maiden voyage. I’ve lectured on that ship twice during transatlantic crossings, and it was one of the great lecture experiences of my life (the audience was engrossed, perhaps sated from gambling and lousy movies, and the food was terrific).

Notables born on this day include John Winthrop (1588), Edmund Burke (1729), Jack London (1876), the odious Hermann Göring (1893, committed suicide while in captivity during the Nuremberg Trials). On that very same day Afred Rosenberg was born, a fellow Nazi executed after those trials. Also born on January 12 was hockey player and Doughnut King Tim Horton (1930; is Tim’s giving free doughnuts today?) and Rush Limbaugh (1951). Those who died on this day include Maurice Gibb (2003). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is refusing noms from Malgorzata!

Hili: What are you eating? M: A cheese sandwich. Hili: I think I will just have coffee.

In Polish:

Hili: Co jesz?

Małgorzata: Kanapkę z serem.

Hili: To ja się tylko kawy napiję.

From frigid Winnipeg, reader Taskin sent this photo of Gus occupying the blanket his staff was given to Taskin for Xmas but hasn’t had a chance to use at all. Title: “Gus therapy =^..^=”

And, for those who still remember typing, Matthew Cobb sent a tw**t:

OMG IT FINALLY HAPPENED! THE QUICK BROWN FOX JUMPS OVER THE LAZY DOG pic.twitter.com/Kv1RPFQMPj — Sauro (@sauro) January 11, 2017