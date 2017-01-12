The tiniest moths: the Philodoria of Hawaii

Doctoral Student Chris Johns at the University of Florida made this lovely ten-minute video about endemic (“native”) Hawaiian “micromoths” and their caterpillars (genus Philodoria), as well as about those who study them. Do watch the whole thing.

The caterpillars are “leaf miners”, eating the insides of leaves (this affords them protection from predators), and many of the host plants they inhabit are endangered, which means the Philodoria, each species of which is specific to a single species of plant, are also endangered. The adults can be quite beautiful.

Click on the word “vimeo” to enlarge.


Official Selection, Hawaii International Film Festival 2016

Produced by Chris A. Johns
Original Score by Tristan Whitehill
Design by Narayan Ghiotti

With support from the Florida Museum of Natural History, National Geographic Society, International Biodiversity Foundation, and National Science Foundation.

Here’s a National Geographic video on the genus, which says the adults are about the size of an eyelash, both in length and width. You can see that here, as well as their beauty.

Here are photos of two species:

img_2185

static1-squarespace

Here’s an adult to scale: that’s a U.S. quarter, about an inch in diameter:

caj-7-1024x683-1

h/t: Mathew Cobb

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:30 pm and filed under insects. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. missironfistatheist
    Posted January 12, 2017 at 12:45 pm | Permalink

    The time lapse photography of the insects nomming inside the leaves is stunning!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: