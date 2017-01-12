We have two contributors today. Reader Ivar sent some diverse photos, and we’ll have some moths (not from readers) later today. His notes are indented.

I bought an exceptionally versatile new lens that has helped create beautiful bird images as well as bugs in good detail. Grasshopper– I don’t know for species details [readers?]- caught amongst my cannabis plants this spring.

Snowy Plover (Charadrius nivosus) observed at the pacific Ocean near Westport, WA.

Red-flanked Bluetail– (Tarsiger cyanurus) included more for its rarity in North America, this bird near Lewiston, Idaho being only the fourth instance of its observation in North America. It is native primarily to Russia.

Northern Shrike, Lanius excubitor , juvenile

Reader Greg Geisler sent owls, or rather Four Ways of Looking at an Owl. His notes:

I don’t have a fancy camera so I’m hoping that these pass your standards! These are photos of a Western Screech Owl [Megascops kennicottii]that lives in our backyard about 25 feet from my office window. We put up this roosting box about four years ago and we have had a Winter tenant every year since. He appears a bit miffed by the paparazzi in the first image!