Pseudo’s (pseudosciece) corner, Private Eye

I don’t read Private Eye, the British humor magazine, but Matthew Cobb sent a screenshot from his issue singling out what I thought was a joke, but isn’t. His notes:

Pseud’s corner is the bit in Private Eye where they publish genuine pseud0-intellectual garbage. This appears to be true.

I can’t explain it. I can understand why you might be interested in people’s responses to plastic bags but that’s not the same thing as saying they are conscious!

4 Comments

  1. Speaker To Animals
    Posted January 12, 2017 at 1:37 pm | Permalink

    ”Can it be my friend?”

    Maybe, if you are a glue sniffer.

    Reply
  2. Christopher Bonds
    Posted January 12, 2017 at 1:40 pm | Permalink

    How does one empathize with a plastic bag?

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted January 12, 2017 at 1:41 pm | Permalink

    Alive? I don’t think so. I know that in Europe they have long ago stopped using them but we just grind on as if there is no alternative. So the talk at the grocery is – paper or plastic.

    Reply
  4. Kiwi Dave
    Posted January 12, 2017 at 1:46 pm | Permalink

    Dear Queen Mary University

    Wiki and common sense can answer your questions without a seminar, though anyone asking the last question literally is probably a bit lacking in common sense.

    Yours insincerely
    Kiwi Dave

    Reply

