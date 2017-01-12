Pseudo’s (pseudosciece) corner, Private Eye

I don’t read Private Eye, the British humor magazine, but Matthew Cobb sent a screenshot from his issue singling out what I thought was a joke, but isn’t. His notes:
Pseud’s corner is the bit in Private Eye where they publish genuine pseud0-intellectual garbage. This appears to be true.
I can’t explain it. I can understand why you might be interested in people’s responses to plastic bags but that’s not the same thing as saying they are conscious!
”Can it be my friend?”
Maybe, if you are a glue sniffer.
How does one empathize with a plastic bag?
Alive? I don’t think so. I know that in Europe they have long ago stopped using them but we just grind on as if there is no alternative. So the talk at the grocery is – paper or plastic.
Dear Queen Mary University
Wiki and common sense can answer your questions without a seminar, though anyone asking the last question literally is probably a bit lacking in common sense.
Yours insincerely
Kiwi Dave