I get emails hoping I’ll find Jesus

I got an email this morning from a male student (name omitted) from Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston, South Carolina. I’ve verified the student’s identity.
Hello Mr. Coyne. I am a student at the Academic Magnet High School. My biology teacher has a list of extra credit books to read and I chose yours as it looked interesting. I myself am a devoted Christian and naturally a creationist and I could not force myself to finish your book as it was very harsh towards creationists and all I could think of while reading your book is that you don’t know Jesus’s love and acceptance. I understand that you are a very busy man and that your job and life’s work is against certain Christian ideals. I come to you in this email hoping that I’m not the first person to try and talk to you about Christ but if I am then so be it. I simply cannot just sit around knowing that you are separated from God and if you were to die reading this email you’d spend an eternity away from him. Jesus loves you and I just want to let you know that. What you do with that information is up to you.Thank you for your time and God bless.Sincerely,NAME REDACTED
The school appears to be a rigorous one with a decent science program, but I guess they haven’t convinced NAME REDACTED about evolution. I deny, however, that my book was “harsh towards creationists”: it doesn’t mock them or denigrate them, but simply dispels their arguments. And so far I haven’t felt the love of Jesus!
Your task as readers: respond to this young man without being nasty, as I may, if the comments are okay, refer him to this thread. (I may delete any comments that are out of line before doing so.)
To (NAME REDACTED): How do you know that Jesus loves Jerry? If your answer is anything to do with the Bible – how do you know the Bible is true?
I would ask her why, if finding Jesus is so important, does Jesus (and his Father and the Holy Spirit) make it so difficult for someone with even moderate intelligence?
I think that the best road out of theist and, more specifically Christian belief, is to read the Bible. Not just bits of it but the whole thing from beginning to end. My challenge to you is to go away and read it and if you are still a Christian after you have read it, come back and let us know.
The emailer is clearly sincere and seems reasonably well educated, based on their commend of English (unlike many we encounter on the “other side” of this issue).
I would recommend the young Redacted do a few things:
1. Red John Loftus’s Outsider Test of Faith and think about it very sincerely. http://debunkingchristianity.blogspot.com/2006/02/outsider-test.html
2. Consider the other major world religions, for instance Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam, Judaism (there are many others though one might not call them “major”), and explain why you don’t believe in them.
3. Please list all of the evidence that you have for why your beliefs (specific beliefs such as: Jesus existed and was God) and why you thin it is sound evidence. Especially, why you think it sound evidence in comparison to the evidence you accept for other things in life, such as a good reason to invest your money in a particular investment.
For we atheists (I was raised a Christian and realized in young adulthood that it was unbelievable), there is insufficient evidence that the claims of Christianity are in fact true. That’s why we don’t believe it.
Please address this directly. (Item number 3, above.)
As for our task – I’ll pick “isn’t it surprising that your religion happens to be the one you were raised with by your parents from birt? If you instead chose it from the volumes of faiths available- how did you choose?”
Dear student at the Academic Magnet High School.
If there’s a such thing as an infinite being, the being in question can’t punish a finite being for all eternity for a finite crime.