I get emails hoping I’ll find Jesus

I got an email this morning from a male student (name omitted) from Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston, South Carolina. I’ve verified the student’s identity.

Hello Mr. Coyne. I am a student at the Academic Magnet High School. My biology teacher has a list of extra credit books to read and I chose yours as it looked interesting. I myself am a devoted Christian and naturally a creationist and I could not force myself to finish your book as it was very harsh towards creationists and all I could think of while reading your book is that you don’t know Jesus’s love and acceptance. I understand that you are a very busy man and that your job and life’s work is against certain Christian ideals. I come to you in this email hoping that I’m not the first person to try and talk to you about Christ but if I am then so be it. I simply cannot just sit around knowing that you are separated from God and if you were to die reading this email you’d spend an eternity away from him. Jesus loves you and I just want to let you know that. What you do with that information is up to you.

Thank you for your time and God bless.

Sincerely,

NAME REDACTED