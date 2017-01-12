Homeless in Chicago

Here’s how a small group of homeless people deal with the winter in Chicago: constructing warm nests under a train overpass. This is only three blocks from my house. As far as I could see, there are no humans in this photo; the residents are probably out foraging.

It’s heartbreaking that we have this in America.

UPDATE: A Facebook reader pointed out that there are people here, lying in the fetal position. I didn’t notice them, and wouldn’t have taken this photo if I had.