Homeless in Chicago

Here’s how a small group of homeless people deal with the winter in Chicago: constructing warm nests under a train overpass. This is only three blocks from my house. As far as I could see, there are no humans in this photo; the residents are probably out foraging.
It’s heartbreaking that we have this in America.
UPDATE: A Facebook reader pointed out that there are people here, lying in the fetal position. I didn’t notice them, and wouldn’t have taken this photo if I had.
I have always wondered at the contrast over being called the wealthiest country on earth, yet we are too poor to have the programs and services other countries can afford to give their population. Hugs
Of course there are no people in that piture – they were the only REAL Christians and were raptured before Trump the AntiChrist begins his reign.
I remember hobos, but I don’t recall homeless until the Reagan administration. Maybe just my bias showing
It has been there a long time:
From Wikipedia
With luck they may be in one of the places the city won’t crack down on a do sweep, confiscating and treating their belongings like trash.
Over here in dear old England there are a lot of measures take to stop people sleeping in doorways and on benches ,spikes ,cold water .
It’s the same in the US. My city is currently looking to fine people (many, if not most homeless) for standing on medians and panhandling. It’s being put forward under the auspices of safety, which to be fair, is probably part of the reason. But this proposed law still primarily targets the homeless, and I wish my local government would work harder to find solutions that don’t hurt an already vulnerable population.
It’s heartbreaking, but I think we have this in all our cities, including Washington DC. Portland, OR has been trying to come up with a permanent solution for some time. But, it hasn’t happened yet. There was an area in the Pearl District that was used some time back for the homeless, but that no longer exists. And, there was talk of other solutions that haven’t come to fruition. I blame the huge number of homeless on our streets to the lack of facilities for the mentally ill, insufficient programs and hospitals for veterans suffering from PTSD, and the extreme lack of employment opportunities (and the banking debacle which caused so many to lose their homes) for the 99%. We’ve had three homeless people die of hypothermia, or freezing to death, over the last few weeks. The mayor of Portland has opened a heated location available 24 hours a day. (Downtown Portland got a foot of snow yesterday.)There is a telephone number, 211, for people to call if they see or find a homeless person needing help. A call has gone out for donations of coats, blankets, sleeping bags, etc.