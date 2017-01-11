Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s Wednesday, July 11, 2017. It’s also National Hot Toddy Day, but it’s a bit late here since the temperature will rise above freezing today: up to 44°F (a tropical 7° C). But there will be rain, too. It’s also German Apples Day, or Tag den Deutschen Apfels, and perhaps a German reader can explain that one.

I’m feeling a bit under the weather, and posting will likely be light today. On this day in 1908, the Grand Canyon National Monument was created, and, in 1922, insulin was first used to treat a human patient. In 1946, the Republic of Albania was declared, with Enver Hoxha naming himself president. (Other infamous Albanians include Mother Teresa.) Finally, in 1949 the first regular television broadcasting began with station KDKA in Pittsburgh.

Notables born on this day include Nicolas Steno (1638; see WEIT), William James (1842), Calvin Bridges (1889; a fly geneticist and one of my heroes, see below) and Carroll Shelby (1929, this is for Stephen Barnard, who owns a replica Shelby Cobra). Here’s a picture of Stephen in his souped up car, in which I got a ride in 2015 (see photos and info here and here):

Here’s Calvin Bridges, a crack Drosophila geneticist in the T. H. Morgan lab (Morgan was the mentor of my Ph.D. advisor’s advisor, Th. Dobzhansky). His work was important in showing that chromosomes were the carriers of genes. He was also renowned for his strikingly good looks and his womanizing, and died at 49 from syphillis. I’m not sure what is going on in this photo with the tilted microscope:

Notables who died on this day include Francis Scot Key (1849), Thomas Hardy (1928), Alberto Giacometti (1966), Sir Edmund Hillary (2008), and David Nelson (2011). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is worried about the welfare of mice in winter, but not because she’s a humanitarian (mousitarian)?:

Hili: Are they going to survive this cataclysm? A: Who? Hili: What do you mean “who”? My mice.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy one przetrwają ten kataklizm?

Ja: Kto? Hili: Jak to kto? Moje myszki.