Jesus and Mo ‘n’ Moolah

The new Jesus and Mo, called “broke,” came with an an email note saying, “As you might notice, today’s strip is a thinly disguised marketing ploy to try to get you to become a Patreon of this comic.” I am, and you can be too by clicking here.

2017-01-11

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am and filed under Jesus and Mo. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. GBJames
    Posted January 11, 2017 at 9:04 am | Permalink

    Already am a supporter. I recommend others do so, too! Support The Artist!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: