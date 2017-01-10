Reader “Siggy in Costa Rica” (his posting handle), sent us these photos from his eponymous country; his notes are indented.

These are Red-legged Honeycreepers [Cyanerpes cyaneus], one female and 3 males, helping themselves to some bananas on my patio. [JAC: note the extreme sexual dimorphism!]

And a closeup of a male.

A Rufous-tailed Hummingbird (Amazilia tzacatl) stretching its wings:

A Rufous Nightjar (Caprimulgus rufus) [JAC: can you spot it?]:

And finally, an amblypigid, or whip scorpion [JAC: these, like spiders, are arachnids], that needed a to be escorted out of the house.