Reader “Siggy in Costa Rica” (his posting handle), sent us these photos from his eponymous country; his notes are indented.

These are Red-legged Honeycreepers [Cyanerpes cyaneus], one female and 3 males, helping themselves to some bananas on my patio. [JAC: note the extreme sexual dimorphism!]

dsc03846-the-banana-thieves-share
And a closeup of a male.

dsc03315-red-legged-honeycreeper-%28cyanerpus-cyaneus%29-share

A Rufous-tailed Hummingbird (Amazilia tzacatl) stretching its wings:

dsc01204-rufous-tailed-hummingbird-%28amazilia-tzacatl%29-outside-my-kitchen-window-share

A Rufous Nightjar (Caprimulgus rufus) [JAC: can you spot it?]:

dsc03201-rufous-nightjar-%28caprimulgus-rufus%29-share
And finally, an amblypigid, or whip scorpion [JAC: these, like spiders, are arachnids], that needed a to be escorted out of the house.

SONY DSC

 

