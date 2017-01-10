Reader “Siggy in Costa Rica” (his posting handle), sent us these photos from his eponymous country; his notes are indented.
These are Red-legged Honeycreepers [Cyanerpes cyaneus], one female and 3 males, helping themselves to some bananas on my patio. [JAC: note the extreme sexual dimorphism!]
And a closeup of a male.
A Rufous-tailed Hummingbird (Amazilia tzacatl) stretching its wings:
A Rufous Nightjar (Caprimulgus rufus) [JAC: can you spot it?]:
And finally, an amblypigid, or whip scorpion [JAC: these, like spiders, are arachnids], that needed a to be escorted out of the house.
Thanks for sharing!! Great photos!! Nice regarding ‘escort’….
In case I give the wrong impression, I’m saving the past few RWP for a good opportunity.