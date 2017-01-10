Monica Crowley’s book pulled by HarperCollins

Two days ago I reported accusations by CNN about Monica Crowley, former political columnist and Fox News commentator and now poised to become Donald Trump’s senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council. The accusations involved plagiarism in Crowley’s 2012 book What The (Bleep) Just Happened; the charges were Crowley had lifted without attribution at least 50 passages from sources as diverse as Wikipedia and the Wall Street Journal (see my earlier post for examples.)

Apparently the publisher, agrees that there was misconduct: as CNN just reported, HarperCollins is ditching the book:

“The book, which has reached the end of its natural sales cycle, will no longer be offered for purchase until such time as the author has the opportunity to source and revise the material,” HarperCollins said in a statement to CNN’s KFile.

That’s a polite way of saying that “we’re not publishing this until the plagiarism is gone.” The “natural sales cycle” stuff is politely disingenuous, as if it’s reached the end of that cycle, why would they publish a revision? CNN goes on:

Publisher HarperCollins said Tuesday that it will stop selling a book by Monica Crowley that a CNN KFile investigation found to have more than 50 instances of plagiarism. A request for comment from the Trump transition team was not immediately returned. A spokesperson for the Trump transition team told CNN’s KFile Saturday when the initial report was published that they were standing by Crowley. “HarperCollins—one of the largest and most respected publishers in the world—published her book which has become a national best-seller. Any attempt to discredit Monica is nothing more than a politically motivated attack that seeks to distract from the real issues facing this country,” the spokesperson said.