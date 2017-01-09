Remarkable katydid leaf mimics whose sexes are different colors

Ready for another science post? The laws of physics deemed that today there would be two.
A new paper in the Journal of Orthhoptera Research by Sigfrid Ingrisch et al. (free link if you join Researchgate [also free]; reference below) describes two recently-discovered and newly-described katydids from Sabah (part of Malaysia on the northern part of Borneo). I’m busy today and can’t write about this at length (and, in truth, you don’t need to know more than what I’m putting down here), but have a look at the abstract, which notes the vein-like structures that curve backwards on the “tegmen” (forewing), making them resembles the veins of leaves. In one species the females are reddish-pink, like young leaves, while males are green—a remarkable case of sexual dimorphism. (The males of the other species haven’t been found yet.) These are clearly leaf mimics, though there’s an issue with coloration (see below). Here’s the paper’s abstract, which I’ve tried to clarify a bit by defining technical terms):
Two new species of the previously monotypic genus Eulophophyllum Hebard, 1922 are described. All species of the genus known up until now occur in forested areas in Sabah, Borneo. The genus is unique for the strongly widened media field of the tegmen [JAC: hardened forewing], in which all branches of the media anterior plus radius sector are strongly curved and run anteriorally. There is also a striking color difference between the sexes, with males uniformly green and females pink. The two new species E. lobulatum Ingrisch & Riede sp. n. and E. kirki Ingrisch & Riede sp. n. have large leaf-like expansions of the hind tibiae that are absent in E. thaumasium Hebard, 1922. They differ from each other in the number of main vein branches in the media field of the tegmen. Stridulation [JAC: “chirps”, as in crickets, made by rubbing the wings together; the species have a special “file” on one wing that produces the sound] of E. lobulatum sp. n. consists of short double-clicks ranging from 6.5 to 8.5 kHz, repeated at longer intervals.
Here’s a pinned specimen in which you can see the stridulatory “file” apparatus (“D”) and the leaflike expansion of the upper part (tibia) of the hind legs, making them look even more cryptic:
Possible reasons for the pink coloration of the females are as follows: (1) Against a background of variable vegetation a pink female with green veins might merge optically with the background when seen from a distance (Fig. 3G); (2) It is possible that the pink individuals which have so far been found may have simply been resting on an atypical background – making them more obvious to human observers. Their ‘usual’ resting site may be reddish ﬁrst-ﬂush leaves, common in many rainforest plants; (3) the pink coloration might serve as warning coloration, although we consider this to be unlikely. Further ﬁeld observations will be necessary to shed light on the function of the pink coloration of these species and it may reveal something unexpected.
________
Ingrisch, S., K. Riede, and G. Beccaloni. 2016 The pink katydids of Sabah (Orthoptera: Tettigoniidae: Phaneropterinae: Eulophophyllum with Description of two new species. Journal of Orthoptera Research25:67-74.
… I can’t help but wonder if “stridulation” has the same etymology as “strident” – anyways it’s a great word to learn. The female is mimicking a leaf that looks like a common plant – maybe that’s why I think it’s amazing.
Could it be a matter of size? If the females are smaller than the males, then they’ll want to hide among smaller (hence younger) leaves.
That’s fascinating. The authors speculated that the pink coloration may serve as a warning. Is there any reason why one gender of a given species might use aposematic coloration as a defense mechanism, but not the other gender?
Perhaps the difference has to do with where females lay eggs and their vulnerability while doing so? Also, I imagine that younger pink leaves would be less appetizing to herbivores than older green ones. They may not only be hiding from predators, but grazers as well. How embarrassing for a species (if a species could collectively blush) to avoid getting eaten by a predator only to end up in the stomach of a leaf eater! The males and their less-valuable gametes might be not only more mobile, but also suffer a lower cost by being mistaken for a tasty leaf.
As for why they might also be found among green leaves, I imagine that young leaves are also found among older green leaves, at least in overlapping branches, making the presence of a bright pink katydid on a green leaf less obvious to a predator familiar with the plant.