No more science posts!

. . . unless people start reading them. Today virtually all the serious posts were animal- or science-related. Traffic is way down (about 60% of normal) which means people aren’t reading them.  What do you want—clickbait?

OY!

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 9, 2017 at 3:19 pm and filed under Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

20 Comments

  1. Todd J Morgan
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:21 pm | Permalink

    TO be fair, I didn’t read any of your posts today.

    /been busy.

    Reply
  2. sminer51
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:22 pm | Permalink

    I read them in my email. Does this affect your count?

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:23 pm | Permalink

      Only those who click on the site are counted. And those clicks are WAY down today.

      Reply
    • Charles
      Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

      Me too. I’m not qualified to comment on the science posts so I read them in the email.

      Reply
  3. geckzilla
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:22 pm | Permalink

    Sorry my one click doesn’t help make a dent in the traffic. I like the science posts, but I do confess my mind is swirling with many concerns lately… too many emotions

    Reply
  4. Phil_Torres
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:23 pm | Permalink

    I almost always read them, although usually in Gmail — not by clicking on the link that leads to wordpress.

    Your science posts are incredibly interesting and informative.

    Reply
  5. Chris Quartly
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

    One suggestion that might give better metrics, if you use the “read more” line so that people have to click on the post to read it, you might get higher numbers. What I normally do is read everything from the home page, so I can just keep reading each post and scroll down without having to click, but for all intents and purposes, you’re only getting one hit on the homepage from me, even if I read every post. I imagine others do the same.

    Reply
    • John Dentinger
      Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:26 pm | Permalink

      Exactly what I do.

      Reply
    • Ed Kroc
      Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:28 pm | Permalink

      Yes, I do this too. Although today, I only just now accessed the site. I’m not sure if the data would back me up, but my feeling is there would be better traffic on “harder” posts later in the week. On Mondays, for example, I’ve got too much going on and enough energy from the weekend recharge to get myself to work. Later in the week, that energy fades and I spend a lot more time on recreational items. Posting hard science writing on Thursdays or Fridays could maybe help with traffic?

      Reply
  6. Coel
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:25 pm | Permalink

    I really liked the post about tool use by ants. But I didn’t comment since I know little about ants (whereas, if it’s a free-will post I’ll end up clicking about 20 times to see and reply to more comments, thus boosting the stats).

    Reply
  7. Thomas
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:25 pm | Permalink

    Keep those science posts coming – I love reading them.

    Reply
  8. Deniz Erezyilmaz
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:25 pm | Permalink

    I read the one about tool use in ants- I didn’t have anything to say about it though.

    Reply
  9. Ken Kukec
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:27 pm | Permalink

    C’mon, boss, don’t punish those of us who eat all the vegetables on our plate, too!

    Reply
  10. Garry VanGelderen
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:29 pm | Permalink

    I always read your science posts at your website. But have not put up any comments. I am an interested amateur, so don’t feel qualified for comments. But your posts do keep me abreast of latest papers that really mean something. Please don’t quit. tell your readers on e-mail to go to the site. Better graphics for one !!

    Reply
  11. Erik
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:29 pm | Permalink

    I get them via e-mail updates, and save all of them to a folder that I created (intelligently designed?) for all of the WEIT science posts. I really appreciate the time and effort you devote to them. It would take me at least a day to put together the kind of items that you post several times a day!

    Reply
  12. Paulo A Franke
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:32 pm | Permalink

    We are all here.

    Still a bit early in the year, no worries!

    Reply
  13. toni j.
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:32 pm | Permalink

    Pls don’t stop the science posts! They are interesting and infomrative.

    Reply
  14. Robert Ryder
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:34 pm | Permalink

    I read the ant tool use post but I didn’t click the title, so it didn’t register as read. Sorry! I’ll make sure I click to open the posts when I read in the future.

    Reply
  15. Brian
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:35 pm | Permalink

    I read all of your science posts and love them. The one about the ants today was wonderful. I often forward them to fellow instructors in Psychology and Biology so there is more reach than meets your eye.

    Reply
  16. Frank Wagner
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 3:36 pm | Permalink

    The science posts are my favorite, but I usually read them only in the e-mail and usually don’t feel qualified to make any intelligent comment on them. It would be a shame to stop them, since there is so little good science reporting available.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: