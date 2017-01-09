No more science posts!

. . . unless people start reading them. Today virtually all the serious posts were animal- or science-related. Traffic is way down (about 60% of normal) which means people aren’t reading them. What do you want—clickbait?
OY!
TO be fair, I didn’t read any of your posts today.
/been busy.
I read them in my email. Does this affect your count?
Only those who click on the site are counted. And those clicks are WAY down today.
Me too. I’m not qualified to comment on the science posts so I read them in the email.
Sorry my one click doesn’t help make a dent in the traffic. I like the science posts, but I do confess my mind is swirling with many concerns lately… too many emotions
I almost always read them, although usually in Gmail — not by clicking on the link that leads to wordpress.
Your science posts are incredibly interesting and informative.
One suggestion that might give better metrics, if you use the “read more” line so that people have to click on the post to read it, you might get higher numbers. What I normally do is read everything from the home page, so I can just keep reading each post and scroll down without having to click, but for all intents and purposes, you’re only getting one hit on the homepage from me, even if I read every post. I imagine others do the same.
Exactly what I do.
Yes, I do this too. Although today, I only just now accessed the site. I’m not sure if the data would back me up, but my feeling is there would be better traffic on “harder” posts later in the week. On Mondays, for example, I’ve got too much going on and enough energy from the weekend recharge to get myself to work. Later in the week, that energy fades and I spend a lot more time on recreational items. Posting hard science writing on Thursdays or Fridays could maybe help with traffic?
I really liked the post about tool use by ants. But I didn’t comment since I know little about ants (whereas, if it’s a free-will post I’ll end up clicking about 20 times to see and reply to more comments, thus boosting the stats).
Keep those science posts coming – I love reading them.
I read the one about tool use in ants- I didn’t have anything to say about it though.
C’mon, boss, don’t punish those of us who eat all the vegetables on our plate, too!
I always read your science posts at your website. But have not put up any comments. I am an interested amateur, so don’t feel qualified for comments. But your posts do keep me abreast of latest papers that really mean something. Please don’t quit. tell your readers on e-mail to go to the site. Better graphics for one !!
I get them via e-mail updates, and save all of them to a folder that I created (intelligently designed?) for all of the WEIT science posts. I really appreciate the time and effort you devote to them. It would take me at least a day to put together the kind of items that you post several times a day!
We are all here.
Still a bit early in the year, no worries!
Pls don’t stop the science posts! They are interesting and infomrative.
I read the ant tool use post but I didn’t click the title, so it didn’t register as read. Sorry! I’ll make sure I click to open the posts when I read in the future.
I read all of your science posts and love them. The one about the ants today was wonderful. I often forward them to fellow instructors in Psychology and Biology so there is more reach than meets your eye.
The science posts are my favorite, but I usually read them only in the e-mail and usually don’t feel qualified to make any intelligent comment on them. It would be a shame to stop them, since there is so little good science reporting available.