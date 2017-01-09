Carrie Fisher cremated, ashes put in a Prozac-shaped urn

The sad death of Carrie Fisher (and her mother Debbie Reynolds on the next day) is leavened by one bit of humor. After Fisher was cremated, her ashes were put in an urn shaped like a big Prozac pill. Fisher was well known to have suffered from bipolar disorder, and didn’t hide it at all. Now she (or her relatives) have flaunted it in death, knowing that she’d like that. As the Washington Post reports:

It would seem fitting, then, that as a tribute to the iconic “Star Wars” princess’s equally memorable wit and blunt humor, her ashes were placed in one of her most prized possessions: an urn in the shape of a giant antidepressant pill.

Pictures from the funeral in Los Angeles Friday show Fisher’s younger brother, Todd, carrying a white and green Prozac pill-shaped urn. Todd Fisher told BBC News that he and Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher’s daughter, “felt it was where she would want to be.”

“Well, Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago and she loved it. It was in her house,” Todd Fisher told BBC News after the funeral. “We couldn’t find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that. It was her favorite thing, so that’s how you do it.”

. . . “I am mentally ill. I can say that. I am not ashamed of that,” Fisher said on ABC News.

Over the years, Fisher used humor to cope with her illness. When WebMD asked her what it was like to be the poster child for bipolar disorder, she said, “Well, I am hoping to get the centerfold in Psychology Today.”

“That’s my way of surviving, to abstract it into something that’s funny and not dangerous,” she told People magazine. “It is not an entertainment. I’m not going to stop writing about it, but I have to understand it.”