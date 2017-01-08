Readers’ wildlife photographs (and a video)

Reader Joe Dickinson has another set of photos from a recent trip to Africa; his notes are indented.

Here’s another set from Tanzania. The Ngorongoro caldera is another site with year-round water (from the surrounding highlands), so it has resident populations that do not migrate. Cape buffalo (Syncerus caffer) often move between the highlands and the caldera, so we encountered them mostly on the slopes coming down from the rim, either in mixed herds or in small groups of bulls. ) often move between the highlands and the caldera, so we encountered them mostly on the slopes coming down from the rim, either in mixed herds or in small groups of bulls.

Hippopotamus amphibius) look like stones in the foreground of the first shot and Equs quagga) and Connochaetes taurinus) spread out over the surrounding grasslands. Here are three shots at or near the a waterhole called the Hippo Pool. Hippos ) look like stones in the foreground of the first shot and zebras ) and wildebeest ) spread out over the surrounding grasslands.

Canus mesomelus) that had just been scavenging from lion feces. Here is a black-backed jackal ) that had just been scavenging from lion feces.

Panthera leo), I had to put this in. They are in the middle of a blackened area resulting from a controlled burn intended to promote new growth. This isn’t my sharpest image but, knowing Jerry’s fondness for lion cubs (), I had to put this in. They are in the middle of a blackened area resulting from a controlled burn intended to promote new growth.

Here is a young male lion, possibly ejected from his birth pride but not yet master of his own.

And, finally, a mature male looking serenely regal.

A panorama of the hippo pool; see the video at bottom:

And a lovely video: look at all those animals!

Pan at the Hippo Pool, Ngorongoro, Tanzania: