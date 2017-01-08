A short history of this site for Cell

A while back, the molecular biology journal Cell asked several scientists who run their own websites to contribute a short precis about why they do it.  Besides me, there were Derek Low (In the Pipeline, a site about drugs and the pharma industry published by Science Translational Medicine), Kate Felhaber from UCLA (Knowing Neurons, a neuroscience education site), and John Timmer (science editor of Ars Technica). The pieces ran in the December 1 issue (“What Drives You to Blog?” Cell 167: 1446-1447), but aren’t free online. I’ve put a screenshot of my bit below, and will send the entire short pdf to anyone who inquires.

There’s probably nothing here you don’t know, but you may not know why I began this site eight years ago (has it been that long?) and how different it is from what I envisioned.

As of this morning, there were 44,690 subscribers. With any luck, we’ll hit 50,000 this year.

screen-shot-2017-01-08-at-7-53-10-am

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:00 am and filed under self promotion, website matters, website-related items. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: