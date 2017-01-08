A short history of this site for Cell

A while back, the molecular biology journal Cell asked several scientists who run their own websites to contribute a short precis about why they do it. Besides me, there were Derek Low (In the Pipeline, a site about drugs and the pharma industry published by Science Translational Medicine), Kate Felhaber from UCLA (Knowing Neurons, a neuroscience education site), and John Timmer (science editor of Ars Technica). The pieces ran in the December 1 issue (“What Drives You to Blog?” Cell 167: 1446-1447), but aren’t free online. I’ve put a screenshot of my bit below, and will send the entire short pdf to anyone who inquires.

There’s probably nothing here you don’t know, but you may not know why I began this site eight years ago (has it been that long?) and how different it is from what I envisioned.

As of this morning, there were 44,690 subscribers. With any luck, we’ll hit 50,000 this year.