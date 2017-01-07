Reza Aslan produces a t.v. series osculating Islam

The unctuous Reza Aslan, who is making a fine living whitewashing Islam while lying about his credentials and the nature of his faith (see at 2:10 in the video below), has made a video promoting a new television series of which he’s co-producer, “The Secret Life of Muslims”. The show was announced on the Vox Facebook Page like this:

Of course the problem with a Muslim “Will and Grace” is obvious: Will was gay, and that’s not gonna fly with many Muslims.

The show also has a website and a Facebook page (the advisors include Dave Eggers). The series, which apparently will also feature Aslan as a character, is described like this:

Fifteen years after 9/11, American Muslims still face an uphill battle in the national imagination. The current political climate spurred on by constant fear mongering during this election cycle, as well as the saturation of negative stereotypes that flood the news and media continue to make Muslims the target of suspicion and hostility. Building on its work in The Secret Life of Scientists, Seftel Productions’ new series, The Secret Life of Muslims, uses humor and empathy to subvert stereotypes and reveal the truth about American Muslims: fascinating careers, unexpected talents, and inspiring accomplishments, providing a counter-narrative to the rampant Islamophobia prevalent in the media. It features Ahmed Ahmed, Khalid Latif, Rais Bhuiyan, Linda Sarsour, Layla Shaikley, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, Dena Takruri, Reza Aslan, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins, Wajahat Ali, Aman Ali, Zahra Noorbakhsh, Maz Jobrani, Omar Regan, Iqbal Theba, and Negin Farsad.

Apparently the “truth” is that Muslims—and by extension Islam—are TOTALLY GOOD. As for the “rampant Islamophobia prevalent in the media,” that depends both on the media you’re reading (most respectable venues do not preach hatred of Muslims) and your definition of “Islamophobia.”

Well, fine: we’re all against anti-Muslim bigotry. But I’m not against anti-Islamic criticism, and I’ll be very curious to see whether there is any mention of women’s inferiority, compelled veiling, or the odious tenets that many Muslims hold, even in America. And by the way, since the rate of anti-Semitic hate crimes is higher per capita than anti-Muslim hate crimes, can we also have a show called “The Secret Life of Jews”?