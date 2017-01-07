Readers’ wildlife photos

I have only about five days’ worth of readers’ photos in the tank, so do send me your good wildlife pics!

Reader Rob Bate sent two pictures of a fur seal and a gentoo penguin (Pygoscelis papua); sadly, I’ve lost the original notes, but it’s clearly in or near Antarctica:

daddyfur

gentoo

A dragonfly from Kevin:

This is type of dragonfly we see quite a lot (also in red) – I would appreciate an identification because all the blue Hawkers look alike to me.

imgp3035

And here are some pelicans resting and in flight from reader Esther Mandeno. Her notes:

My husband and I were kayaking Elkhorn Slough near Monterrey, California. The pelicans were everywhere, as were the kayakers. Every now and then, the two clashed and the pelicans would take flights, but would only settle down a few feet away.


 img_4704

img_4699

    Very nice photos. Is there a finer place in the U.S. than Monterrey, California?

