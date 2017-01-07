Caturday felid trifecta: The world’s most beautiful cat, cat befriends bear, sloth hugs cat

According to Gazetman (and it’s hard to disagree), this is the most beautiful domestic cat in the world. His name is Thor, and he’s owned by a Belgian woman, Rani Cucicov.
As you can tell from his markings, Thor is a Bengal.
You can see more pictures of him on his Instagram page.
*********
Here’s a three-minute video showing a friendship between a semi-feral cat and an orphaned grizzly bear at the Wildlife Images rehabilitation center in Oregon. Apparently the friendship was long lasting.
*********
Finally, a three-toed sloth (Bradypus sp.) pets a cat, though the cat doesn’t look immensely pleased.
h/t: Steve
Thor is definitely distinctive with majestic characteristics but he’s not quite as sublime as these cats:
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2015/09/02/readers-domestic-life-photos-a-writers-new-kitten/
1. most beautiful domestic cat in the world – yes.
2. Griz clearly thinks Tabby is a cub.
3. Sloth thinks cat needs a “do” with an afro pick.
The World’s Most Beautiful Cat – yeah, right, let’s see this. (Scroll down) Holy Cow! (you should excuse the expression) Thor is like the Elizabeth Taylor of Cats!