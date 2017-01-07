A new creationist movie

Imagine being an evolutionary biologist in a country where 73% of your fellow citizens are either outright young-Earth creationists (42%) or theistic evolutionist who believe God guided evolution (31%). Fewer than one person in five (19%) accepts evolution as the purely naturalistic process that I teach (and that is supported by evidence). And so the public is about to be bombarded by yet another creationist movie, “Is Genesis History?” The answer, of course, is “YES!”

Have a look at the 3-minute trailer below, in which they purport to dig up “scientists” who support the Genesis account. See how many outright lies you can spot.

Curiously, none of the “scientists” are identified. Do you know any of them?

The only good aspect of this is that the movie will be shown on one night only: February 23. If you want to see it on that night, the cinemas are here.

