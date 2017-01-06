The normalization of the hijab

This poster was in the Divinity School (presenter is a hijabi grad student there; I saw it when I went to get my lunch at the coffeehouse (motto: “Where God drinks coffee”).
What do you think are the chances that the lecturer will say anything about the social pressure to wear it or that its “theology” isn’t in the Qur’an, but has been confected later to ensure that women don’t excite the lust of men by showing a wisp of hair? Will it even be touted as a “feminist statement”?
Frankly, I’m tired of men making women responsible for controlling the male libido.
And. . . will there be a Burqa 101?
And should I offer a course called “Yarmulke 101”?
UPDATE: Reader Pliny the in Between produced a response at his/her site The Far Corner Cafe:
“… or that its “theology” isn’t in the Qur’an, but has been confected later …”
I did not know that!… nor the Hadith?…
ffs
Soon to be followed by FGM 101 …
sub
To me a hijab is as offensive to women as displaying a confederate flag is offensive to African Americans. The wearer may not intend it, but the offensive message is loud and clear.
About “The Divinity School” : I used to be fascinated that (?) Emerson was in the divinity school (of Harvard).
Castrating all male Muslims at birth would solve a multitude of problems.
Nobody is a Muslim at birth.
Ah, good one
I wonder if she will discuss the age as which she freely chose to wear the … well, I guess hijab, but I also wonder if she will discuss the options if any that were offered to her?
… or if she’ll discuss all the other neckerchiefs, head wraps and things that are not hijabs – it all starts to look the same, frankly. Except the burqua, and that other one…
I’m waiting for the Mormon’s class on special underwear. Now that should be interesting.
If women want to wear the hijab, they should be allowed to, but it unfortunately still represents oppression.
On the other hand, if all imams in the world unanimously agree that the hijab is no longer needed then wearing it ‘because one wants to’ is fair game. Until then, it forces servitude on women.