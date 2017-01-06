The normalization of the hijab

This poster was in the Divinity School (presenter is a hijabi grad student there; I saw it when I went to get my lunch at the coffeehouse (motto: “Where God drinks coffee”).

What do you think are the chances that the lecturer will say anything about the social pressure to wear it or that its “theology” isn’t in the Qur’an, but has been confected later to ensure that women don’t excite the lust of men by showing a wisp of hair? Will it even be touted as a “feminist statement”?

Frankly, I’m tired of men making women responsible for controlling the male libido.

And. . . will there be a Burqa 101?

And should I offer a course called “Yarmulke 101”?

UPDATE: Reader Pliny the in Between produced a response at his/her site The Far Corner Cafe: