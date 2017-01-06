Readers’ wildlife photographs

Today we have a fantastic set of photos from reader Linden Gledhill (flickr site here, professional website here, and don’t miss his macro photos of butterfly wings), along with a pic of setup he uses to photograph the insects (last photo). Linden’s notes are indented:

I noticed you had run out of readers’ nature photos to post. I just got back from Costa Rica and thought I would send you a few hummingbird photos taken using both high speed flash and natural light.

Green-breasted Mango (Anthracothorax prevostii), male:

White-necked Jacobin (Florisuga mellivora), female:

Violet-crowned Woodnymph, (Thalurania colombica colombica), male (two photos):

Not sure about this one, I’ve only just started photographing birds and have a lot to learn. [Readers?]

While I was there I also did a little experiment to study the tiny stingless bee Tetragonisca angustula. It builds nests in fallen trees and is often used for domestic honey production. I imaged many of the workers entering the nest using a dual beam laser trigger system.







The setup!