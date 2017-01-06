Readers’ wildlife photographs

Today we have a fantastic set of photos from reader Linden Gledhill (flickr site here, professional website here, and don’t miss his macro photos of butterfly wings), along with a pic of setup he uses to photograph the insects (last photo). Linden’s notes are indented:

I noticed you had run out of readers’ nature photos to post.  I just got back from Costa Rica and thought I would send you a few hummingbird photos taken using both high speed flash and natural light.  

Green-breasted Mango (Anthracothorax prevostii), male:

_a0a6092

White-necked Jacobin (Florisuga mellivora), male (two photos):

_a0a6659

_a0a6178

White-necked Jacobin (Florisuga mellivora), female:

_a0a6633

Violet-crowned Woodnymph, (Thalurania colombica colombica), male (two photos):

_a0a6654

_a0a7184

Not sure about this one, I’ve only just started photographing birds and have a lot to learn. [Readers?]

_a0a7002

While I was there I also did a little experiment to study the tiny stingless bee Tetragonisca angustula.  It builds nests in fallen trees and is often used for domestic honey production.  I imaged many of the workers entering the nest using a dual beam laser trigger system.

_a0a5129

_mg_3639



cmp_mg_3506

comp2_mg_3639

The setup!

apparatus

    Spectacular photos!

