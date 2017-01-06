His first pecan

Reader Barn Owl kindly sent me a big bag of pecans to give to my squirrels, and I’ve started them in on the good stuff. They learned quickly that a pecan is infinitely superior to a sunflower seed or even a peanut, and I have to ration them carefully.
Here’s one about to grab his very first pecan from my hand:
With squirrels having vision, make sure your thumb isn’t too close as I’m sure a human thumb could easily be misunderstood to be a pecan to a myopic squirrel.
Mmmmmm, pecans. Squirrels have good taste.
My wife made 3 types of pies when family visited recently. One was a chocolate, bourbon, pecan pie. It was reallllly good!
I think her cherry pie is still the best though. And this time I didn’t even have to pit the cherries. I was too busy doing all of the other cooking.
I miss having friendly squirrels but my cats have made them shy of the house. On the other hand I have several friendly racoons, one is a huge male that has been around for going on three years and has no hesitation from coming right up to me to ‘beg’ for food.