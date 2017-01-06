Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, January 6, 2017, and we’ve reach the end of the week. It’s a frigid 1º F in Chicago (-17 º C), though we have no snow. Today’s food holidays are a double-header: National Shortbread Day and National Bean Day. Otherwise, it’s armed forces day in Iraq, and the less said about that the better.

On this day in history, the first Montessori school opened in Milan in 1907 (are they good? readers can weigh in). New Mexico became our 47th state in 1912, and, in 1929, Mother Teresa arrived in Calcutta to begin pretending to help the poor. In 1941, Roosevelt delivered his famous “Four Freedoms” speech, saying that everyone on the planet should enjoy freedom of worship, freedom of speech, freedom from fear, and freedom from want. These were depicted in a series of four paintings by Norman Rockwell published in the Saturday Evening Post; here are two of the originals in the Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts (photos taken during the Moving Naturalism Forward meeting in 2012, photo of me by Dan Dennett).

Freedom of speech: an ordinary citizen speaks during a New England town meeting:

Freedom of worship: an atheist pretends to pray:

Notables born on this day include Joan of Arc (1412), Heinrich Schliemann (1822, the excavator of Troy), Gustave Doré (1832), Carl Sandburg (1878), Alan Watts (1915), Earl Scruggs (1924), and Justin Welby (1956). Those who died on this day include Georg Cantor and (1918), Dizzy Gillespie and Rudolf Nureyev (both 1993). Meanwhile in Dobzyn, Hili meanly rebukes Cyrus:

Hili: If my paws freeze it will be your fault. Cyrus: No, my dear, you are suffering for the sins of your forebears.

[JAC: I’m tempted to say he’s suffering for the sins of his forepaws. And here’s one of my jokes: how many paws does a cat have? A: Six: forepaws and two hindpaws.]

In Polish:

Hili: Jak mi łapki zmarzną to będzie twoja wina.

Cyrus: Nie, moja kochana, cierpisz za grzechy przodków.

Lagniappe: A cartoon sent by reader John W.: