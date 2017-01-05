Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on January 5, 2017: National Whipped Cream Day. It’s also National Bird Day in the U.S., with lots of birders fanning out throughout the US to watch our feathered friends. It’s also National Sausage Day in the UK, where I guarantee thousands of Briths, Welsh, Scots, and inhabitants of Norn Iron will be tucking into that delicacy, regardless of the holiday.

On this day in 1895, French artillery officer Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason and sentenced to life on Devil’s Island; he was then publicly stripped of his rank. He was later exonerated and served his country honorably. On this day in 1933, construction began on one of America’s glories, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. And in 1974, there occurred the highest temperature ever reliable measured below the Antarctic Circle—a tropical +59 °F (+15 °C) recorded at Vanda Station.

Notables born on this day include George “Superman” Reeves (1914), Jane Wyman (1917), Walter Mondale (1928), Robert Duvall (1931), Umberto Eco (1932), Phil Ramone (1934), Diane Keaton (1946) and Marilyn Manson (1969). Those who died on this day include Ernest Shackleton (1922), Calvin Coolidge (1933), Tina Modotti (1942), George Washington Carver (1943), Rabbit Maranville (1954), Tip O’Neill (1944) and Norman Heatley (2004). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hil is affronted!

Hili: This stick has been provoking me since yesterday. A: It probably drank too much.

In Polish:

Hili: Ten patyczek od wczoraj mnie zaczepia.

Ja: Chyba za dużo wypił

Out in Winnipeg, Gus, housebound and bored, was given one of his favorite treats: dried shrimp that, I’m told, smell dreadful to humans. But he loves to crunch them.

Finally, on Tuesday here in Chicago, a two week old baby Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus; remember that there are two species of Pongo) was put on public display at the Brookfield Zoo

h/t: Michael