The BBC’s comedy clip: “Real Housewives of ISIS”

The media has been criticized for going easy on Muslims, and even ISIS, but at least the BBC has a sense of humor about them. As The Independent and Metro report, on Tuesday the BBC 2 screened the clip below as part of the comedy show “Revolting”.

But the clip has caused outrage among many people who say it is insensitive, with more than 33,000 comments left under the trailer debating whether or not it goes too far.

‘Making fun of vulnerable girls who’ve been groomed and are being raped by terrorists,’ one woman wrote. ‘To everyone finding this funny, you’re sick in the head.’

Judge for yourself, and remember it’s just a self-contained clip, not a real show.

While I’m surprised this appeared on the BBC, I have no problem with it; in fact, I think it’s funny, and good in that it makes a mockery of ISIS. Yes, there’s implied violence, but there was real violence, including a mass suicide and a crucifixion, in Monty Python’s “Life of Brian”.  Comedy is supposed to push the envelope, and mocking ISIS fills that bill nicely. In fact, here’s an ISIS-themed commercial, with Dakota Johnson that did the same thing, parodying a Toyota commercial. That, too, sparked outrage when it appeared on NBC’s show “Saturday Night Live.”

Here are a few of the comments reproduced by Metro:

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-7-02-36-am

Do you find this offensive? Even if you do, do you still think it’s funny?

 

h/t: Coel

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 5, 2017 at 10:04 am and filed under comedy, television. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. Todd J Morgan
    Posted January 5, 2017 at 10:08 am | Permalink

    Yeah, it’s offensive. That was the point.

    It was very funny.

    Reply
  2. TJR
    Posted January 5, 2017 at 10:13 am | Permalink

    Damn, I wish I’d watched the show now.

    See also the Chris Morris film “Four Lions”, a comedy about islamic terrorists.

    Reply
    • Chris G
      Posted January 5, 2017 at 10:22 am | Permalink

      I actually found ‘Four Lions’ a bit too harrowing and upsetting for reasons I can’t quite put my finger on,
      Chris G.

      Reply
  3. Chris G
    Posted January 5, 2017 at 10:20 am | Permalink

    I think it’s brilliant, and very funny. Not to mention rather brave of these actors.
    Stephen ‘GodlessSpellChecker’ Knight has also written a very good piece supporting this kind of satire and mockery,
    Chris G.

    Reply
  4. GBJames
    Posted January 5, 2017 at 10:23 am | Permalink

    Most excellently funny!

    Reply
  5. Taz
    Posted January 5, 2017 at 10:24 am | Permalink

    Making fun of vulnerable girls who’ve been groomed and are being raped by terrorists

    What about vulnerable girls who may be groomed in the future? Comedy can be instructive.

    Reply
  6. mikeyc
    Posted January 5, 2017 at 10:28 am | Permalink

    IMO.

    Not offensive and a bit funny (humor is a bit obvious, though I did like the hashtags).

    Reply

One Trackback/Pingback

  1. By The BBC’s comedy clip: “Real Housewives of ISIS” — Why Evolution Is True – Guinea Conakry Presidential Election 2020 on January 5, 2017 at 10:20 am

    […] via The BBC’s comedy clip: “Real Housewives of ISIS” — Why Evolution Is True […]

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: