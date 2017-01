Readers’ wildlife photographs

I recently took a trip to Panama with the Sierra Club. One of the places we stayed was called to Canopy Tower, a former radar installation in the old Canal Zone. Now part of Soberania National Park, it’s an ecolodge and an excellent place to view wildlife. Though the focus of the trip was birds and butterflies, we did see a few mammals, including this Brown-throated Three-toed Sloth ( ). The second pair of photos were taken days after the first two, so these may be two different animals. There were several sloths around, and it was wonderful to shoot across the canopy rather than up, as we were at about the same level. They seemed to not have a care in the world.