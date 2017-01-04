Readers’ wildlife photographs

Reader Tony Eales from Queensland sendt some lovely photos; his notes are indented.  The first one is, I think, one of the finest insect photos that’s ever appeared here:

A few more insects from down under.

First is a Botany Bay Diamond WeevilChrysolopus spectabilis:

Next is a Sand Wasp genus Bembix, probably Bembix variabilis:

Then a Stilt Legged Fly—I think genus Metopochetus. I found in the local sub-tropical rainforest. It appeared to be going around on a fallen log depositing eggs in small holes and crevices it found.

Lastly one of my favourite rainforest ants, the Red Spider AntLeptomyrmex rufipes [JAC: one site says that they cock their abdomens up in the air when disturbed, and this one seems to be doing that]:

One Comment

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted January 4, 2017 at 7:45 am | Permalink

    Another interesting RWP! Thanks Tony!

    Reply

