Readers’ wildlife photographs

Reader Tony Eales from Queensland sendt some lovely photos; his notes are indented. The first one is, I think, one of the finest insect photos that’s ever appeared here:

A few more insects from down under. First is a Botany Bay Diamond Weevil, Chrysolopus spectabilis:

Next is a Sand Wasp genus Bembix, probably Bembix variabilis:

Then a Stilt Legged Fly—I think genus Metopochetus. I found in the local sub-tropical rainforest. It appeared to be going around on a fallen log depositing eggs in small holes and crevices it found.

Lastly one of my favourite rainforest ants, the Red Spider Ant, Leptomyrmex rufipes [JAC: one site says that they cock their abdomens up in the air when disturbed, and this one seems to be doing that]: