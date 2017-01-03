Spot the mantis!

Here’s the first “spot the” for 2017, and it comes from reader Mark Sturtevant. His note and photo:

It has been an age since I did one of these. Can the readers of WEIT spot the praying mantis? As with one of the others I did, this is probably a European mantis (Mantis religiosa) that is common around here.

Click on the picture (twice with an interval between clicks) to enlarge it.

I’ll put up the reveal at noon Chicago time. I rate this one “pretty hard”. And don’t forget, you too can submit “spot the” pictures, but make sure that a. the animal is not easy to find and b. it isn’t places in the center of the photo!