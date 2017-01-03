Spot the mantis!

Here’s the first “spot the” for 2017, and it comes from reader Mark Sturtevant. His note and photo:

It has been an age since I did one of these. Can the readers of WEIT spot the praying mantis? As with one of the others I did, this is probably a European mantis (Mantis religiosa) that is common around here.

Click on the picture (twice with an interval between clicks) to enlarge it.

spotmantis

I’ll put up the reveal at noon Chicago time. I rate this one “pretty hard”. And don’t forget, you too can submit “spot the” pictures, but make sure that a. the animal is not easy to find and b. it isn’t places in the center of the photo!

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 3, 2017 at 8:40 am and filed under insects, spot the nightjar (and other beasts), spot the ________. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. GBJames
    Posted January 3, 2017 at 9:05 am | Permalink

    This one I can’t find.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: