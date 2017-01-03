Peter Nothnagle: No evidence for a historical Jesus

Reader Peter Nothnagle sent me the transcript of an Easter talk, “Jesus: Fact or Fiction?”, that he gave last March to a joint meeting of the Unitarian-Universalist Society of Iowa City and the Secular Humanists and the Secular Students at Iowa. I was much impressed with Peter’s success at distilling all the scholarship around the historical “Jesus” (he’s read all the relevant stuff) as well as his ability to present it in a reader (and listener) friendly manner.
Peter’s conclusion is that there is no evidence for a historical person around whom the Jesus myth accreted—something I’ve thought for a long time. But he knows a lot more than I do about this, so I’ll let you read his paper—and you should. He’s put it up at a Google Drive link given in bold below, and you can download it and print it out.
Peter wrote an introduction for me to post here; you should read this before his paper:
For a long time I’ve been fascinated by the question of who, or what, lies at the root of the figure of Jesus of Nazareth. About a year ago I was asked to give a talk on the subject for a local Humanist group, and I had a great time doing a lot of research and formulating my own thoughts on the question. I see that a lot of people share my interest, since every time Jerry posts anything about it, he gets at least a hundred comments.
I shared a copy of my talk with Jerry, and he thought other readers might be interested to read it, so Jerry is kindly allowing me to link to a PDF which may be downloaded here.
The too-long, didn’t-read version: When lined up in the order in which they were composed, the accounts of the life and works of Jesus reveal that he was originally worshipped as a celestial being who never had a body, never had a ministry or disciples, and never appeared in person to anyone. Later writings brought him “down to earth” in physical form, adding increasingly fantastic story elements as time went on, in tales which were carefully set in a time and locale conveniently inaccessible to verification. While Christian writings all show signs of continual reworking as the theology evolved (an activity that continues to this day!), there are no independent accounts of Jesus or any of his supposed disciples from the entire century during which the religion supposedly began.
I conclude that the figure of Jesus was invented by one faction in a diverse religious landscape in an effort to create an “apostolic succession” of authority – “our priests were taught by priests that were taught by followers of Jesus Christ himself, in person”. But even if I’m completely wrong about that, it is undeniable that the only evidence that exists for a living, breathing, walking, talking Jesus is weak, contradictory, or simply fraudulent. Therefore no one can be justified in believing that such a person existed.
JAC: One of the things that’s always puzzled me is the rush to judgment about the historical Jesus by Biblical scholars, nearly all of whom, including Bart Ehrman, are eager to say that a historical (not a divine!) Jesus is probable, despite the woeful lack of evidence. This includes Biblical scholars who aren’t religious. It often seems that they’re being tendentious: trying to arrive at a conclusion that splits the difference between secularists and religious people, trying to offend neither group. Peter mentions this toward the end of his paper, and I wanted to give one of his quotes. But again, you’ll be greatly edified by reading his whole talk.
So much for how Christians answer the Christ-mythicists. How about secular historians? I have to say, their answers really aren’t any better! What I have seen is that time and again, their rebuttal is something like “The overwhelming majority of experts agree that Jesus was a real person.” And that’s true, most of them do say that, but why? They go on, “The evidence for a historical Jesus is so abundant that we shouldn’t even have to defend our position.” And strangely, most of them stop at that point, with that assertion. Most historians dismiss Christ-mythicism as crankery and fringe pseudohistory, but if pressed for their evidence that Jesus was a real person, we’re back to the same suspect and contradictory sources that I have already refuted in this brief talk – the gospels, the epistles, tradition, authority – in other words, they take it on faith. They also have some obscure and technical arguments like the “criterion of embarrassment” and the fact that Paul refers to the apostle James as “the brother of the Lord” – which I can get into if you want, but I assure you, I can defeat those, too, and I’m just some guy with a hobby! Also, strange as it sounds, some historians rely on sources that don’t actually exist. For example, they say that when Matthew and Luke were adding to the narrative of Mark, they might have used a collection of Jesus’ authentic sayings which has since been lost – therefore this missing document is evidence for a historical Jesus. Well, maybe, but that goes both ways, you know – I could stand here and counter their hypothetical documents with my hypothetical documents. But if I did, I would hope you wouldn’t think that I was persuasive! It really does seem bizarre to me.
We wouldn’t be having this kind of controversy over any other demigod from a distant land 2,000 years ago. Nobody obsesses over the historical Hercules, after all. Jesus gets a pass on the way history is normally done, even among most secular historians. It’s as if there’s some psychological reason why, in spite of all the accumulated evidence and clear-headed modern arguments, they still seem unable to move from “we can be certain” to “we can’t be certain” – like, they would have to admit that they and their beloved mentors might have been wrong all along. Or maybe some of them think their careers would suffer if they published something their universities’ big donors didn’t like.
Of course there’s a psychological reason to not deny a historical Jesus existed – its called self-preservation. For a couple of millenia denying the existence of Jesus was a capital offense in much of the western world and it would be again if hardline believers had their way – again.
To me, it has always seemed that the version of the story that someone like Bart Ehrman tells is just as devastating to Christianity as there having been no historical Jesus would be.
It’s a description of how an elaborate religion and theology was put together around the kind of preacher you can see even today in significant numbers and of which there must have been many back then too, and the way the religion developed was through the natural process of word-of-mouth embellishments in a oral culture combined with deliberate falsifications and dogma established by the winners of political infighting battles within the nascent cult and later in the context of Roman imperial collapse.
So while it does matter whether there was a real Jesus or not with respect to establishing the historical truth, with respect to the conflict between science and religion (which is, let’s face it, what is primarily driving the discussion) it really isn’t that important.
RE your last paragraph, I agree that it isn’t important in an unbiased, logical and rational assessment of the issue. But, I think it does matter in real life. I think many believers will pick out the “Jesus was a real person” part and be able to ignore any of the rest of it that doesn’t support their beliefs. They do that sort of thing all the time, particularly with their own Bible.
I’m sure many believers would also not be convinced by biblical scholars and historians reaching a strong consensus that Jesus was 100% myth. But it seems likely that this would be more effective at planting seeds of doubt in believers’ minds than the current strong consensus among experts that Jesus was based on a real person.
Nothnagel, as in “Notnagel” in german means “stopgap” or “fill-in”. Found it funny, given the context.
I noticed that Jesus plays a far more important role in American Christianity than he does in Northern Europe. He’s only marginally more important than the Holy Spirit, and then closely connected to the more infantile, mythological part of belief, which seems overall less pronounced in Northern Europe. Lutherans, Anglicans and garden variety Protestants are more invested in Ground of Being deism, with a veneer of Christianity. It’s consistent with other typical features of US Christianity, such as its strong embracing of literalism and creationism. Americans seem to want their beliefs more tangible, reality-grounded.
I wonder if this has to do with cultural history and the omni-presence of cathedrals and churches in Europe, often hundreds of years old, who tower over every village. Maybe that makes Christianity “real” enough, and its presence can be felt through culture as anchored in architecture.
The key question is: If you were to call for evidence for the existence of someone other than Jesus, and received the sort of documentation used to bolster Jesus’ existence, would you accept it as reasonable?
Just to recap: that includes a handful of non-independent documents written by non-witnesses with obvious religious agendas and propaganda-based motives, written for fellow religionists, by people who seem indecently eager to attribute magic powers to this individual, who in any case weren’t professional chroniclers of history but story-tellers. The only professional chroniclers whose writings haven’t been tampered with, and who bother with the matter at all, mostly describe either this figure in a small-paragraph parenthesis – sometimes not even spelling his name right – or the nuisance believers themselves.
And this is in the context of the twenty-first century, when we’ve discovered that eye-witness testimony in any case is shockingly bad and people without adequate education are especially prone and blind to a huge number of cognitive biases.
Any jury that called all that “reasonably certain evidence” would not be a jury I’d want within ten feet of a court of law.
I have just read Mr. Nothnagel’s essay and found it clear, comprehensive and convincing. (three-fold alliteration = high praise) I will certainly recommend it to anyone who wants an introduction to the question of a historical Jesus. But I would add that Ben Goren’s posts here on the same topic have already made the definitive case for the ‘mythicists.’ This is not to deprecate Mr. Nothnagel’s work; rather, to acknowledge Mr. Goren’s–along with praise for his mind, which, sadly, I’ve missed the presence of over the last several months.
I would like to see the same level of research that is done into an historical Jesus done into an historical Muhammad.
As far as I can work out, there is no more evidence for Muhammed than there is for Jesus. And at least Bethlehem and Nazareth existed when Jesus is supposed to have lived. There is no historical or archaeological evidence that Mecca existed until well after Muhammad is supposed to have existed.
Also, his clan was supposed to have traded with the Romans, but those meticulous record keepers have no records that the Quraysh ever existed. The Quraysh are supposedly descended from Adam via Ishmael. That’s as dodgy as Jesus’ lineage back to Adam.
We all know why this isn’t discussed. I think it’s about time it was.
I don’t think that Bart Ehrman is adamant about the reality of Jesus. As I recall, he refers to certain statements or events attributed to Jesus that he thinks could possibly be true.
For those who do not believe in Jesus Christ, Son of God, as depicted in the Bible and interpreted variously by many Christian churches, it matters little whether you prefer to believe him nonexistent, mythological,
a Jewish Rabbi, or something else entirely. So many stories all over the spectrum have been written about him: Jesus was a magician, Jesus married Mary Magdalene and they had children, Jesus went to Rome, Jesus became a missionary and went to India, etc. There is proof for none of this.
I recently read a book by Bill Bryson on Shakespeare and was reminded yet again how little data exists about this man who lived in the Elizabethan period, not as far removed in time as Jesus. There have been hundreds of books written to indicate that Shakespeare couldn’t possibly have written the plays and poetry of Shakespeare. Marlowe and deVere are two of many who some think wrote Shakespeare’s material. I think of this when I think about historical certainty for the existence of a man who supposedly lived 2000 years ago.
Thank you for sharing your research, Mr. Nothnagle, and to Dr. Coyne for providing the forum.
I am not surprised that new testament “historians”, even secular ones, are inclined toward a historical Jesus. Would anyone want to spend their life searching for an imaginary being?