Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s January 2, 2016, which means that we’ll have to read “President Trump” in the papers—and hear it on the news—in only 18 days. My heart sinks. As for holidays, today’s both National Buffet Day (a good idea, especially if it’s an Indian buffet) and National Cream Puff Day. It’s also National Science Fiction Day, commemorating the birth of Isaac Asimov on January 2, 1920.

On this day in 1967, Ronald Reagan became governor of California and, in 1971, the Ibrox Disaster took place, in which a spectator crush at a soccer match in Sheffield between Scotland and England killed 66 people and injured more than 200 (you can see a one0-hour documentary here). On this day in 1999, the Great Midwestern Snowstorm dumped huge quantities of the stuff over this part of the country, including 19 inches (!) in Chicago, with attendant temperatures of -25°C. I remember that well, but don’t want to experience it again. I slogged to work with snowdrifts up to my hips, and was exhausted at the end of what is normally an 11-minute stroll.

Notables born on this day include Barry Goldwater (1909), Isaac Asimov (see above), Roger Miller (1936), Lynda Barry (1956), and Christy Turlington (1969). I’m a Lynda Barry fan, and here’s a typical cartoon:

Those who died on this day include Dick Powell (1963) and Erroll Garner (1967). It was not a notable day for either news or celebrities. Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, who has at least a rudimentary political consciousness, is bewailing the dire state of Polish politics:

A: Holidays ended. It’s time to go back to work. Hili: Don’t tell this to the politicians. They might do it.

In Polish:

Ja: Święta się skończyły, pora zabrać się do roboty.

Hili: Nie mów tego politykom, bo posłuchają.

And in nearby Wloclawek, the Dark Tabby seeks his food:

Leon: Wasn’t my bowl here?

Reader Vera sent a video of her cat Grisélidis watching the television show “Game of Thrones”:

And, from reader Ivan, an “Only a dream” meme: