Readers’ wildlife photographs

I found an old readers’ wildlife post from October, and can’t see that I actually posted it; I believe I was traveling when I prepared it. The photos are from Stephen Barnard, one of our most faithful contributors (and one of the best photographers), so it’s appropriate to start the new year with his work. His captions are indented. (If I’ve posted this before, forgive me.)
Some landscapes and a white-tailed doe (Odocoileus hemionus):
The Boss (Alces alces):
One of these three landscapes has a flock of Canada geese (Branta canadensis). Can you spot them?
Here’s a photo of a juvenile rabbit (a cottontail?) that I took two summers ago, and I may have already posted it. But something this cute is always worth seeing:
And a photo from Christopher Moss, who contributed a pheasant for the Christmas Cat parade:
Standing exactly where the pheasant was on Christmas Day, this young doe was photographed through a different window. She’s about 15 feet from me and kept a wary eye on me as I took pictures.
more stunning pictures from Stephen Barnard and I just cannot get over how beautiful his Idaho property is.
Gorgeous landscapes.
Other pics excellent.
Fist one has the geese. Love the rabbit.
The first photo appears to be a mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus) IDed by the white rump patch that is not present in white-tailed deer. The characteristic locomotion exhibited in the photo is “stotting.” Wikipedia says, “There are believed to be several subspecies, including the black-tailed deer”. White-tailed deer is Odocoileus virginianus.
Lot’s of wild and lots of life. The landscapes are quite stunning. Do you think anyone would notice if I copied one for my desktop?