Readers’ wildlife photographs

I found an old readers’ wildlife post from October, and can’t see that I actually posted it; I believe I was traveling when I prepared it. The photos are from Stephen Barnard, one of our most faithful contributors (and one of the best photographers), so it’s appropriate to start the new year with his work. His captions are indented. (If I’ve posted this before, forgive me.)

Some landscapes and a white-tailed doe (Odocoileus hemionus):

The Boss (Alces alces):

One of these three landscapes has a flock of Canada geese (Branta canadensis). Can you spot them?

Here’s a photo of a juvenile rabbit (a cottontail?) that I took two summers ago, and I may have already posted it. But something this cute is always worth seeing:

And a photo from Christopher Moss, who contributed a pheasant for the Christmas Cat parade:

Standing exactly where the pheasant was on Christmas Day, this young doe was photographed through a different window. She’s about 15 feet from me and kept a wary eye on me as I took pictures.