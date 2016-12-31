An end-of-the-year reminder: please keep sending in your good wildlife photos, as I can never have too many!
Since September I’ve been posting photos from reader Benjamin Taylor’s odyssey to Africa. Here’s the last batch, all of which were sent in September. His captions are indented:
Last month I went on a camping trip around southern Africa (Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia) and took quite a few photographs.
Grey heron (Ardea cinerea), Chobe National Park, Botswana:
Hippopotamus – probably the Cape hippopotamus (Hippopotamus amphibius capensis), Chobe National Park, Botswana:
Wire-tailed swallows (Hirundo smithii) hitching a ride on our boat:
Dragonfly (species unknown), Zimbabwe:
Vervet monkey (Chlorocebus pygerythrus), Zimbabwe:
Victoria Falls (or Mosi-oa-Tunya ‘the Smoke that Thunders’), viewed from the Zimbabwean side:
I was unaware that there were any subspecies of hippo (I was aware of the 2 accepted species), but the wikipedia link states there are 5, based on morphology and geographic range. Ever mindful of the arguments for and against the notion of subspecies, and recalling the discussions surrounding the lumping/splitting of the giraffe species recently discussed here on WEIT, I was wondering if anyone could either back up or refute the morphs-geographic basis for these subspecies with genetic evidence. The wiki article only briefly mentions a study of mDNA of some populations of some of the supposed subspecies, but the study is 11 years old.
Great pics, btw, especially the swallows.