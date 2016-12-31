An end-of-the-year reminder: please keep sending in your good wildlife photos, as I can never have too many!

Since September I’ve been posting photos from reader Benjamin Taylor’s odyssey to Africa. Here’s the last batch, all of which were sent in September. His captions are indented:

Last month I went on a camping trip around southern Africa (Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia) and took quite a few photographs. Grey heron (Ardea cinerea), Chobe National Park, Botswana:

Hippopotamus – probably the Cape hippopotamus (Hippopotamus amphibius capensis), Chobe National Park, Botswana:

Wire-tailed swallows (Hirundo smithii) hitching a ride on our boat:

Dragonfly (species unknown), Zimbabwe:

Victoria Falls (or Mosi-oa-Tunya ‘the Smoke that Thunders’), viewed from the Zimbabwean side: