Readers’ wildlife photos

An end-of-the-year reminder: please keep sending in your good wildlife photos, as I can never have too many!

Since September I’ve been posting photos from reader Benjamin Taylor’s odyssey to Africa. Here’s the last batch, all of which were sent in September. His captions are indented:

Last month I went on a camping trip around southern Africa (Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia) and took quite a few photographs.

Grey heron (Ardea cinerea), Chobe National Park, Botswana:

africa-0326

Hippopotamus – probably the Cape hippopotamus (Hippopotamus amphibius capensis), Chobe National Park, Botswana:

africa-0335

africa-0346

Wire-tailed swallows (Hirundo smithii) hitching a ride on our boat:

africa-0340

Dragonfly (species unknown), Zimbabwe:

africa-0349

Vervet monkey (Chlorocebus pygerythrus), Zimbabwe:

africa-0350

Victoria Falls (or Mosi-oa-Tunya ‘the Smoke that Thunders’), viewed from the Zimbabwean side:

africa-0355

africa-0359

africa-0373

africa-0374

africa-0378

africa-0382

africa-0399

africa-0404

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 31, 2016 at 9:15 am and filed under birds, insects, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. Christopher
    Posted December 31, 2016 at 10:01 am | Permalink

    I was unaware that there were any subspecies of hippo (I was aware of the 2 accepted species), but the wikipedia link states there are 5, based on morphology and geographic range. Ever mindful of the arguments for and against the notion of subspecies, and recalling the discussions surrounding the lumping/splitting of the giraffe species recently discussed here on WEIT, I was wondering if anyone could either back up or refute the morphs-geographic basis for these subspecies with genetic evidence. The wiki article only briefly mentions a study of mDNA of some populations of some of the supposed subspecies, but the study is 11 years old.

    Great pics, btw, especially the swallows.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: