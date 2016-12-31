Here’s to those who help animals

I want nothing to do with anyone who gratuitously allows animals to suffer, and much admire those who do their best to relieve that suffering. Not only were animals here before humans, but it’s palpably true that they suffer, and that alone gives us an onus to do something about it. Matthew Cobb sent me this tw**t that contains a nice 1½-minute video of people taking risks to help our mammalian cousins.
Were I religious, I’d say “God bless these people.” As it is, I’ll just say that they’re great folks and we should follow their lead. Go fill your bird feeder—and don’t forget some nuts and seeds for the squirrels. It’s cold, the beasts can’t come indoors, and they’re hungry.
Happy New Year!
h/t: Nicole Reggia
I’ve been a vegetarian for over 25 years and I just saved a spider today. My husband and I thought she was dead. For about two weeks, a very furry spider wandered around the house, mostly on the ceiling. When we got back from holiday visiting, we noticed her on the bathroom floor, presumably dead. But this morning, I realized she was on her back. I placed a tissue over her, she hooked onto the paper, then I set her free outside. Our good deed for the day.🙂
YES!!!! I get a good idea of one’s character by how they treat the vulnerable…especially animals.
Thanks for running that. Best thing to see today. Take care of your animals and feed all of them you can.
Very moving — and so unlike so much (but thankfully not all) other kinds of human activity these days and down through the centuries.
I agree wholeheartedly. My only quibble is with “animals were here before humans”. Humans are animals! Humans were also here before all species of domesticated dogs and cats.