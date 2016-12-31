Here’s to those who help animals

I want nothing to do with anyone who gratuitously allows animals to suffer, and much admire those who do their best to relieve that suffering. Not only were animals here before humans, but it’s palpably true that they suffer, and that alone gives us an onus to do something about it. Matthew Cobb sent me this tw**t that contains a nice 1½-minute video of people taking risks to help our mammalian cousins.

Were I religious, I’d say “God bless these people.” As it is, I’ll just say that they’re great folks and we should follow their lead. Go fill your bird feeder—and don’t forget some nuts and seeds for the squirrels. It’s cold, the beasts can’t come indoors, and they’re hungry.

Happy New Year!

Here's to the people who saved an animal this year — because the world could use more heroes♥#heroes #YearinPhotos https://t.co/sox0PsaSHI pic.twitter.com/pQWwLUVLYS — LOLBOOK (@LOLBOOKcom) December 31, 2016

h/t: Nicole Reggia