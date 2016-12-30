Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s December 30, 2017, and the last day of Koynezaa, which means I’ve completed another circuit around the Sun. It’s a weird food holiday, too: National Bicarbonate of Soda Day and Baking Soda Day. What gives with that? A Bicarb Day should be right after Thanksgiving or Christmas! In Slovakia, it’s the Day of the Declaration of Slovakia as an Independent Ecclesiastic Province (Pope Paul VI’s doing).

On this day in 1896, Filipino patriot José Rizal was executed for his writings, which helped lead to the independence of his land. In 1922, the USSR was formed, and in 1965 Ferdinand Marcos became President of the Philippines.

Notables born on this day include Rudyard Kipling (1865), Bert Parks (1914), Bo Diddley (1928), Skeeter Davis (1931), Del Shannon (1934), Sandy Koufax (1935), John Hartford (1937), two Monkees (Michael Neshmith, 1942, and Davy Jones, 1945), Patti Smith (1946), Jerry Coyne (1949), Tracey Ullman (1959), and Heidi Fleiss (1965). Those who died on this day include Grigori Rasputin (1916; when I was a long-haired hippie and was a groomsman at a friend’s wedding in Texas in 1972, one of the old rich ladies whom I was escorting to her seat exclaimed in dismay, “What—I have to be taken to my seat by Rasputin?!”), Alfred North Whitehead (1947), Richard Rogers (1979), Artie Shaw (2004), Saddam Hussein (executed ten years ago today), and Carl Woese (2012). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, there’s a special Hili dialogue for my special day. I think she’s messing with me!

Hili: I think that last year Jerry’s birthday was December 30? A: That’s right. Hili: And this year as well?

In Polish:

Hili: Zdaje się, że w zeszłym roku Jerry miał 30 grudnia urodziny.

Ja: Zgadza się. Hili: Czy w tym roku też?