Cunk on Trump and Christmas

Reader Michael sent me two of the BBC videos hosted by the incomparable Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan). The first, 30 minutes long, is her Christmas “Moments of Wonder” episode, while the second, six minutes long, is on the Apocalypse of 2016. I’m putting them up now because the BBC will assuredly have them taken down quickly. Watch while you can! (The first is available at the BBC site, but can’t be viewed outside the UK.) I haven’t yet seen the first one.

And here’s Philomena’s “Moments of wonder” on The Apocalypse, part of Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe. Philomena’s bit starts at 1:33, and the Science Man happens to be Brian Cox.