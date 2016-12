In honor of the last day of Koynezaa, all my squirrels get an extra ration of peanuts today. I’ve taught most of them to take the nuts from my hand, though there are still a few shy ones out there. But here’s the usual regimen:

For an article on me and my squirrels in the U of C magazine, go here.

More solipsism: reader Su produced this awesome announcement of today’s festivities”