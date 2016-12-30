From a tw**t by J. Rowley (h/t: Matthew Cobb), we have a very cryptic frog; the caption is “From #Moss to #Frog in a single move. It’s no wonder this species is called the Vietnam Moss Frog (Theloderma corticale)!” Actually, it’s called the “mossy frog”, is semiaquatic, and lives in the primary evergreen forests of Southeast Asia.

To enhance the crypsis, they curl up in a ball, like the one on the left, to hide their froggyness:

Two more photos from Wikipedia (go to this page to see a lot more):

And here’s a short video: