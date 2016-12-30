A very cryptic frog

From a tw**t by J. Rowley (h/t: Matthew Cobb), we have a very cryptic frog; the caption is “From #Moss to #Frog in a single move. It’s no wonder this species is called the Vietnam Moss Frog (Theloderma corticale)!” Actually, it’s called the “mossy frog”, is semiaquatic, and lives in the primary evergreen forests of Southeast Asia.

To enhance the crypsis, they curl up in a ball, like the one on the left, to hide their froggyness:c04gcijuqaao0ii

Two more photos from Wikipedia (go to this page to see a lot more):

zsl_london_-_vietnamese_mossy_frog_01

mossy_frog

And here’s a short video:

One Comment

  1. darwinwins
    Posted December 30, 2016 at 12:59 pm | Permalink

    Are you sure that is not a chia pet?

    Reply

