University of Oregon’s draconian free-speech policy

In his column at the Washington Post, Eugene Volokh reports on an incident at the University of Oregon (UO) that was previously covered only by right-wing websites. What happened is that a UO tenured professor of law, Nancy Schurtz, had a Halloween party at her home, and dressed in blackface and a white doctor’s coat—but not out of racism or mockery. She invited several students to her party, and some of them complained about the blackface costume. It also became a topic at the UO Law School, and, based on the complaints, the University commissioned an investigation, which yielded a 29-page report.
In the report, Schurtz explained why she dressed in blackface. She was surprisingly clueless about the implications of wearing blackface in America, and thought she was making a positive statement. This is from the report:
Shurtz explained her costume choice in some detail. She said that she had read the book, Black Man in a White Coat, which she had really enjoyed. When she read the book she felt like she related to the author, found Damon Tweedy to be an amazing man, and enjoyed his writing. Shurtz had also recently attended her daughter’s white coat ceremony as part of her daughter’s first year at medical school. Amongst her daughter’s incoming class, Shurtz had noticed a shortage of students of color, and specifically an almost complete absence of black men. She feels strongly that black men are underrepresented in higher education, and she felt that on Halloween she could be a black man in a white coat in order to represent this topic. She clarified that she did not dress as Damon Tweedy or try to look like him specifically, but that she dressed as the book, or as a black man in a white coat. She stated that she had been thinking about this book and this costume for some time. When asked if she had thought her costume was going to be controversial, Shurtz replied in the negative. She said she had thought to herself that she could represent this black man and she could talk about a black man being a professional, which are issues that are important to her. She said her intention had been to honor Damon Tweedy.
She wasn’t called out at the party, but afterwards was rebuked by a student, and apologized:
To the best of Shurtz’s recollection, there were approximately 13 students in attendance, two alumni with three of their corresponding guests/family members, three faculty members, and four other individuals, for an approximate total of 25 guests. At least two of the students in attendance from the law school community were students of color. Of all the attendees, 24 out of 25 were either directly affiliated with the law school, or were a guest of those affiliates. The interviews unanimously revealed that nobody told Shurtz during the event that her costume was inappropriate, that it was offensive, or that she should consider removing the black makeup. In addition, all those who were interviewed conveyed that Shurtz appeared to have worn the costume in earnest, and that she did not seem to understand the ramifications of her costume. Following the event and that same evening, one student sent Shurtz an email conveying disappointment over the costume, and that the costume choice may have caused offense. The following morning, November 1, 2016, Shurtz responded to this student, and copied both of her class listservs, conveying why she had chosen the costume. Another student spoke with Shurtz in person to impress upon her the fact that her costume was likely to result in repercussions. Shurtz also reached out to two students of color who were in attendance at the event to personally apologize for her costume choice.
The University also noted that at this party Schurtz was not acting as a representative of the University. Nevertheless, the report considered her actions “disruptive to the educational environment”, and even the subsequent discussions at the UO Law School, which took up class time, was considered a form of toxicity and disruptive harassment. Some minority students even said they were trying to leave the University:
. . . Actual impacts that we heard from those interviewed included shock, anger, surprise, anxiety, disappointment, and discomfort with remaining at the event. Given the number of students who were present for the event, the publicity surrounding the incident, the severity of the costume choice and the level of offense, and the significant and ongoing impacts upon both the attendees as well as the student body, it is clear that Shurtz’s costume was substantially disruptive to the educational environment. Outcomes and impacts upon the broader student body have been described at length above, but a summary of such impacts includes outright hostility and division between the students, the environment being described by some as “toxic,” class time being spent on discussing the event and the students’ reactions, the open forum, minority students feeling that they have become burdened with educating other students about racial issues and racial sensitivity, students using other offensive racially-based terminology during class times in the context of discussing this event and broader racial issues, feelings of anxiety and mistrust towards other professors beyond just Shurtz, students now avoiding spending time on campus as a result, and some students who are attempting to transfer to a different law school.
And so the University of Oregon found Schurtz guilty of “discriminatory harassment” and suspended her. Here are the report’s conclusions.
VII. CONCLUSION
Based on the interviews conducted and our review and analysis of the information obtained during this investigation, we conclude:
1. That Nancy Shurtz’s wearing of the costume at the stated event constitutes a violation of the University’s policies against discrimination. We further find that the actions constitute Discriminatory Harassment under those policies.
2. That the actual disruption and harm to the University resulting from Nancy Shurtz’s wearing of the costume at the stated event are significant enough to outweigh Nancy Shurtz’s interests in academic freedom and free speech.
Should Schurtz have worn the blackface costume? Surely it was a very unwise decision, as almost anyone over the age of 10 knows the racial connotations of wearing blackface. But remember that it was done out of an antiracist sentiment.
Should Schurtz have been suspended or discipline? I don’t think so, for her actions were those of a private individual in her private home, and not acting in the capacity of a University professor. Perhaps she should have been subject to a conversation with the administration, informing her that this wasn’t a good thing to do for the sake of the students, but dismissing her is a violation of free speech (and yes, wearing blackface, odious as it is, constitutes free speech if it’s not done in the workplace with the effect of creating a hostile climate).
But there are far implications for free speech at the University, as Volokh points out. Blackface seems like a cut-and-dried case because of its history of association with racism, but there are other potentially “offensive” matters that Volokh brings up:
Let’s take religion. Say a professor posts something on his blog containing the Mohammad cartoons (as I have done myself); or say that he displays them at a debate or panel that he is participating on; and say that he has invited students in the past to read the blog or to attend the panel. Then some Muslim students, both ones who are at the event and those who just hear about it, get upset. His colleagues and the administration decide to discuss the matter in detail, which fans the flames — something that could happen with the cartoons as easily as it can with Shurtz’s makeup. Under the logic of the Oregon report, such a post would equally be punishable “harassment.”
And, of course, this would be even clearer as to deliberate negative commentary on a particular group:
- Sharp criticism of Islam.
- Claims that homosexuality is immoral.
- Claims that there are biological differences in aptitude and temperament, on average, between men and women.
- Rejection of the view that gender identity can be defined by self-perception, as opposed to biology.
- Harsh condemnation of soldiering (that would be harassment based on “service in the uniformed services” or “veteran status”).
- Condemnation of people who have children out of wedlock (that would be harassment based on “marital … status” and “family status”).
The University’s report also said this: “The University does not take issue with the subject matter of Shurtz’s expression, or her viewpoints, but the freedoms under this policy end where prohibited discrimination and/or discriminatory harassment begin.” Volokh responds: “Actually, to be honest, the university does “take issue with the subject matter of Shurtz’s expression, or her viewpoints,” and concludes that the offensiveness of that subject matter and viewpoints makes it “harassment” and strips it of protection.”
Blackface is odious, but its racist connotations have to be seen as somewhat mitigated in this case, and even if they weren’t, it’s clearly protected by the First Amendment. What’s more worrying is that the U of O has seen fit to punish a professor and suppress her speech when it constitutes “disruption” (seen as discriminatory harassment), although much of that disruption came about in subsequent discussion in the Law School—discussion in which Schurtz did not participate.
The greater danger, which I think is more than speculative, is that other forms of “disruption”, as given in Volokh’s list above, will also be punished and hence banned, and then we’re on the way to a complete elimination of free speech—unless that speech doesn’t offend anyone. But that upends the whole purpose of the First Amendment.
The astonishing thing is that nobody said anything to Shurtz at the party. The first person through the door should have taken her aside and told her “Remove that makeup now if you want to keep your job.”
I agree. It surely could have been kindly explained to her that it was completely inappropriate. I’ve got to say I’m shocked though that a professor was unaware of this.
The university’s position is absurd for reasons too numerous to list, but how awful that a law school should have a real example of free speech to discuss because it detracts from class time.
Also, does a one time event not purposefully directed at a particular individual or group really constitute harassment? And does the modifier discriminatory actually make such harassment worse? UO, discuss.
These schools and the current government’s department of education have successfully redefined harassment as “anything that offends students from certain groups that we feel need their feelings protected at all costs.” Slightly negative feelings are now harassment, and words are now “violence.”
Isn’t harassment an ongoing situation? This professor made a big mistake once, in her own home, and explained it. Everyone appears to accept that her reasons, while naïve, were genuine. The school’s position is outrageous imo, and surely unconstitutional.
Just addressing one aspect of this event. How the Institution comes up with the crime of discriminatory Harassment is very creative and confusing. The schools own definition of this crime hardly makes sense because at the time of the event, no one said anything.
So now, after the fact, when investigations take place, we raise our hand and say, Now that I have knowledge of this, I am offended. Really? Is that the way we understand any type of harassment? You can be harassed and not even know it until someone tells you at a later date and you were not even there when the harassment took place.
And on top of the fact that this harassment took place in a private home and you went there voluntarily of your own decision. And you stayed, maybe even enjoyed yourself and you said nothing.
I swear, I must be getting this discriminatory harassment every day, I am just waiting for someone to come along and tell me about it. Maybe I should go to Oregon.
“Now that I have knowledge of this, I am offended.”
Isn’t that what we’re doing here? Now that Jerry has brought this case to our attention, we’re all eager to pile on and say how outraged we are by the University’s behavior.
By the way, Jerry, it might be me, but I don’t follow the intended meaning of the last sentence in the post.
Incredibly poor judgment, but discriminatory harassment?
U of O is a state-funded institution. Possible First Amendment case, I think.
It still seems that many people in your Universities are determined not to use argument but censorship, which will suit their opponents on the Right to whom censorship comes naturally.
Imagine the wonderful oppportunities the Right will be given to censor the teaching of Evolution, Climate Change Family Planning or anything else they may find “offensive”
We could just change the name to the United States of Hypocrisy? This way, everyone gets to play.
Precisely. Instead of standing up for principal, the universities are laying down policy.
The perpetually offended regressive left is unwittingly creating tools for their own future oppression.
Very near future, I fear.
And everybody thought Big Brother in 1984 was just a story… Admittedly the world is running about 30 years late and instead of one Big Brother there are lots of Little Brothers all conspiring together, stamping out thoughtcrime (whether it exists or not).
Why isn’t the ACLU or another organization bringing 1st Amendment cases against these institutions?
So, just to be clear, UO is saying that discussing her costume, its social impcilations, and the students reactions to it, is a disruption of University learning.
And here I thought discussing controversial topics was (one of several) things people went to University to do.
It was a terribly offensive costume choice. And its really hard to believe that someone her age was naive about the social implications of blackface. But the aftermath is a teachable moment. UO’s response seems to be “no teachable moments here!”
How soon before being an Offended Liberal is a degree program?
I miss the good ol’ days, when it was just the conservatives trying to control what we read, watched, wore, said, did, and thought.
The action of a clueless law professor has created a brouhaha on campus and perhaps she will lose her job. The blame for the ruckus falls on the college administration. First, it did not have the sense to simply counsel the professor about the foolishness of her act and tell students that the problem has been resolved. Instead, it created a committee to write a long report and thus create an official university policy, which has planted the seeds for future problems. Second, I think that the administration’s commitment to free speech is not its highest priority, despite claims to the contrary. Instead, it is most interested in maintaining campus peace, no matter what the cost. Thus, the professor was sacrificed to this end. As an ardent liberal, I find such actions spineless and politically they are fodder for the right wing.
There has been a related campus story in the news this week. At the University of Wisconsin, Madison an instructor in the African Studies Department is teaching a course called “The Problem of Whiteness.” The Washington Post says this: “The course explores ‘how race is experienced by white people.’ But it also looks at how white people ‘consciously and unconsciously perpetuate institutional racism.’ The university has stated that the course is not intended to single out any ethnic group. This, of course, is total nonsense. This course has drawn the attention of some right wingers, who have severely criticized it. The course is an elective, so I’m not saying it shouldn’t be offered. But, can you imagine what would ensure if a white person wanted to teach a course called “The Problem of Blackness?” Riots would likely ensue.
This is what is meant by “the spirit of the law versus the letter of the law”. The university seems ignorant of this long understood principle.
In general, I am not in favor of firing someone for the occasional stupid or unwise things they say or do. (Who would not be guilty?) Better to make it a “live and learn”, “learn from your mistakes”, a “teaching opportunity”, etc.
“Sharp criticism of Islam . . .
Claims that homosexuality is immoral.”
Gets me to wondering if any Muslim professor at Oregon or other U.S. universities have publicly advocated the Islamic position on homosexuality.