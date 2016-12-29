Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on December 19, 2016, with one shopping day left before the Last Day of Koynezaa. In food holidays, it’s both National “Get on the Scales” Day and National Pepper Pot Day (“the soup that won the American Revolution“), the former presumably meaning to see how much weight you gained over Christmas. But the holidays aren’t over yet! And in Mongolia it’s Тусгаар Тогтнолын Өдөр, or Independence Day, when the country gained independence from the Chinese Quin Dynasty (1911).

On this day in 1890, the Wounded Knee Massacre took place in South Dakota, with at least 150 Lakota men, women, and children killed by U.S. soldiers, many of whom received the Medal of Honor. Here’s a photo of dead, frozen Lakota being placed in a mass grave.

On this day in 1911, James Joyce’s first novel, A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, was published in America (it had been serialized in Britain, but no British publishing house would issue it as a whole.) In 1989, Václav Havel was elected the first president of non-Communist Czechoslovakia, and in 1996 a peace treaty ended the 36-year civil war in Guatemala.

Notables born on this day include Pablo Casala (1876), Mary Tyler Moore (1936), Rick Danko (1943, died 1999), Gelsey Kirkland (1952), and Jude Law (1972). Those who died on this day include Christina Rossetti (1894), Tim Hardin (1980), and Nobel Laureate Julius Axelrod (2004). Last night I announced the sad news that Debbie Reynolds died, only one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died. Grania found this tw**t of a very young Fisher watching her mom perform:

Carrie Fisher watches her mom, Debbie Reynolds, on stage at the riviera hotel in las vegas (1963). Rest in peace to both of them pic.twitter.com/152hmac92X — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPix) December 29, 2016

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the days have been festive

But due to the weather the beasts are quite restive;

They’re now very keen to get out of the house,

So Cyrus can run and Ms. Hili can mouse:

Hili: We have to lose patience. Cyrus: And that means…? Hili: Bark.

In Polish:

Hili: Musimy stracić cierpliwość.

Cyrus: To znaczy?

Hili: Szczeknij