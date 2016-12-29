Readers’ wildlife photographs

This is the last installment of reader Jeffrey Lewis’s underwater photos from Bonaire (see previous installment here). Here’s the intro to the photos, and his IDs and comments are indented:

These were all taken on a family vacation to Bonaire, an island in the Caribbean just off the coast of Venezuela. It’s a special municipality of the Netherlands – almost but not quite a normal municipality. It’s a rather small island, only 114 square miles, with a population of around 17,500. It’s main claim to fame is in being one of the premier locations for shore diving, with many reefs close enough to shore that they’re easy enough to swim to without having to use a boat. In addition to all the open water scuba diving & snorkeling that we did, we also explored the island itself, including a tour in some of the island’s caves, and a kayaking trip through mangroves.

Unidentified species of Anemone: