Indian man in Saudi Arabia faces beheading for posting image offensive to Islam

While we’re calling out countries for their violations of human rights, let’s not forget Saudi Arabia. According to two sources (here and here), an Indian gardner in Saudi Arabia has been arrested for posting an image on Facebook (taken from the Internet, I think) of the Hindu god Shiva sitting on top of the Kaaba, the structure in Mecca that’s seen as Islam’s holiest site. Here’s the tweet, along with another one (and there are many) calling for his imprisonment and execution:
The Saudi’s charge, of course, is blasphemy, and although it’s not clear what fate Shankar will face, beheading is certainly a possibility. The original report is said to have appeared in the Indian paper The Hindu, but I can’t yet find any links beyond the two above. And yes, admittedly Shankar should have known what the consequences might be, but his stupidity is no excuse for what the Saudis are doing to him.
Even if Shankar isn’t killed, the imprisonment of someone for offending religious sentiments is reprehensible, and of course Islamic states are the worst offenders for that. If I have one hope for 2017 (beyond the vain hope that Donald Trump behaves like Obama), it’s that we not only recognize the horrendousness of punishing people for criticizing fairy tales, but, when we see countries doing that, start calling it out.
It’s time that the U.S. takes a harder line about human rights with this “ally” when, at the same time, it’s excoriating Israel, which would not punish someone who posted a picture of Muhammad on top of the Western Wall.
Barbaric.
If the people demanding his execution are posting the same image, aren’t they as guilty?
In an interview posted yesterday, the Saudi ambassador explained why they are intolerant of atheists and such. He said Arabia is a totally Islamic nation. Everyone there is Muslim and so they do not accept any other view. Allowing alternative views is a societal disruption.
I suppose his position is internally logical and consistent if you consider that Saudi Arabia is isolated on another planet with no responsibility to the rest of the world. They have not progressed, culturally, for at least a thousand years.
Remember that the Quran says polytheists (like atheists) should be killed. Wonderful ally the US has there.
Not that the Saudi govt. will give a shit, but there is a small (like 30 people) Change.org petition asking the Saudis to free him, and the Indian govt. to actually pay attention (but why would they?) to this issue. He’s as good as dead, I’m afraid. Even if he is released and returns to India, he will living under a death warrant.
Poor bastard.
The Saudi’s should constantly be reminded that the intolerance of religion is not acceptable in the free world. Execution and Fear will not win you converts.