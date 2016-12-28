Readers’ wildlife photographs

We’re featuring again today the photos of our youngest contributor, Jamie Blilie (12). His dad James gives the descriptions (indented):

My 12-year-old son Jamie has been busy with his camera again! [JAC: it’s a Canon Powershot SX 530 “super zoom” camera.]  I am amazed at how vivid their colors are in winter. Our feeders are really bringing in the birds.  My wife has seen a pileated woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus) come to the feeder but Jamie and I weren’t around for that.  Jamie’s big ambition is to photograph a pileated woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus). They are quite shy.
Red-bellied woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus), with bonus chickadee blur.

Black-capped Chickadees (Poecile atricapillus):

A red squirrel (Tamiascirus hudsonicus) – it’s a little fuzzy due to the layers of window glass it was shot through:

Blue Jay (Cyanocitta cristata):

Cardinals (Cardinalis cardinalis). I am amazed at how vivid their colors are in winter.

Downy woodpeckers (Dryobates pubescens).  I particularly like the silhouette shot:

And, the big one this morning [Dec. 17]:  A Coyote (Canis latrans), crossing our pond.  This is suburban Minneapolis/St. Paul. Plenty of coyotes around here.

