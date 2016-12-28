Readers’ wildlife photographs

We’re featuring again today the photos of our youngest contributor, Jamie Blilie (12). His dad James gives the descriptions (indented):
My 12-year-old son Jamie has been busy with his camera again! [JAC: it’s a Canon Powershot SX 530 “super zoom” camera.] I am amazed at how vivid their colors are in winter. Our feeders are really bringing in the birds. My wife has seen a pileated woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus) come to the feeder but Jamie and I weren’t around for that. Jamie’s big ambition is to photograph a pileated woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus). They are quite shy.
Red-bellied woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus), with bonus chickadee blur.
Black-capped Chickadees (Poecile atricapillus):
A red squirrel (Tamiascirus hudsonicus) – it’s a little fuzzy due to the layers of window glass it was shot through:
Blue Jay (Cyanocitta cristata):
Cardinals (Cardinalis cardinalis). I am amazed at how vivid their colors are in winter.
Downy woodpeckers (Dryobates pubescens). I particularly like the silhouette shot:
And, the big one this morning [Dec. 17]: A Coyote (Canis latrans), crossing our pond. This is suburban Minneapolis/St. Paul. Plenty of coyotes around here.
Canon Powershot SX 530 “super zoom” Appears to have 16MP – a similar model – the SX540 – has 50X.
to compare, iPhone 6 is 8 MP and no zoom.