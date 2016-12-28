Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Truth

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip is actually a recycled strip from 2007, which shows you how long it’s been published. It’s called “share2”. It’s pretty self-explanatory (see John Loftus’s The Outsider Test for Faith for further discussion). I love to ask theists, though, how they know their religion is the “right” one and all the others are wrong. The most Sophisticated Theologians™ will say that yes, every good person can be saved, but you don’t hear that often. Instead, you hear a bunch of funny gobbledygook.

