Debbie Reynolds dies, for crying out loud

Just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds followed her to the grave. According to CNN, Reynolds was admitted to a hospital this morning with breathing problems, and now she’s gone.
It’s late and I have no time to talk about Reynolds, so let me just leave one clip of her with two other Hollywood legends from one of her most famous movies:
I read earlier she may have had a stroke. I sad.
How tragic – it must be the worst experience for a parent to witness their child’s death.
Not to be crass but Matthew Cobb tweeted how the guy who eradicated smallpox died this year.
Yes, poor Debbie Reynolds seeing her daughter die. I do want to die before my daughters, it’s sort of my duty to get out of the way.
There are so many culturally significant people from the west who have died this year but I guess it’s just the cost of being a baby-boomer and a child of the internet and fast news.
Even 5 hours ago I found out that the nicest man I have ever met, Uncle Joe, died today: my wife’s uncle.
85 he was but fit and compos mentis. 2 days ago he suddenly couldn’t walk and his son and I had to walk him to the loo and give him personal care. Admitted to hospital, suddenly he died: we don’t know why.
He used to tell a lovely story. Into his 70s he took an early-morning swim in Oxford swimming pool: 2 or 3 other old coves would be there as well, and would chat in the changing rooms afterwards.
He was the best sort of English liberal Christian, so helpful, so urbane and so unassuming. One day at mass he met his fellow-swimmer: he was the Bishop of Oxford. Uncle Joe said to him, “Hello, My Lord, I didn’t recognize you with your clothes on.”
Sympathies for your loss. He sounds like the kind of person who made this world a better place.
Growing up in the 60’s, and 70’s, and being movie musical fan she was my first movie crush. An incredibly talented singer, dancer, and actress I’m saddened by her death, and the fact that I keep hearing her referred to as Carrie Fishers mother as though that’s her major claim to fame.
I meant to add that in my mind carrie Fisher’s major claim to fame is that she was Debbie Reynolds daughter.
Loved Debbie Reynolds. That dance scene from Singin’ is stupendous.
