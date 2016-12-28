Cinnabon cashes in on Carrie Fisher’s death

I’m not sure why I’m posting about a social-media storm, except that it’s a pretty good example of corporate insensitivity, and besides, it’s a slow day.

Somebody screwed up big time, for on the day Carrie Fisher’s death was announced, Cinnabon—the chain of cinnamon-bun stores—issued this tweet:

I mean, seriously: “best buns in the galaxy”? That refers in part to their product, but is also salacious, since female “buns” can have two meanings (one is not hair!). At any rate, according to CBS News, the tw**t was quickly deleted (their site shows a bunch of angry Twi**er reactions).

To get the taste of rank cinnamon buns out of your mouth, Ranker has a selection of 24 pictures of Carrie Fisher from the Star Wars series (you’re supposed to vote them up or down). Here are four (there’s lots of hugging and smooching):

The look:

The famous costume: