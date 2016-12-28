Cinnabon cashes in on Carrie Fisher’s death

I’m not sure why I’m posting about a social-media storm, except that it’s a pretty good example of corporate insensitivity, and besides, it’s a slow day.
Somebody screwed up big time, for on the day Carrie Fisher’s death was announced, Cinnabon—the chain of cinnamon-bun stores—issued this tweet:
I mean, seriously: “best buns in the galaxy”? That refers in part to their product, but is also salacious, since female “buns” can have two meanings (one is not hair!). At any rate, according to CBS News, the tw**t was quickly deleted (their site shows a bunch of angry Twi**er reactions).
To get the taste of rank cinnamon buns out of your mouth, Ranker has a selection of 24 pictures of Carrie Fisher from the Star Wars series (you’re supposed to vote them up or down). Here are four (there’s lots of hugging and smooching):
The look:
The famous costume:
Carrie seemed very direct in the interviews i’ve seen. I don’t think she’d have been offended.
Respectfully, I couldn’t disagree with you more about this. Princess Leia was famous for her hair buns, and this tribute was entirely appropriate based on that reference. Not to bring this right back around to politics, but this is kind of thing that really fired up the Trump voters.
Even if you refer to her hair buns (and I’m sure somebody would have thought about that), it’s still using her death to sell cinnamon rolls. Tasteless.
Ah, so you have an issue with capitalism AND potential references to female anatomy. I thought it was just the anatomy part!
I mean seriously, are we supposed to shy away from using perfectly acceptable/descriptive language purely because it *might* be taken in a way that offends someone’s delicate sensibilities?
I only thought of her iconic buns/ear muffs hair style from Star Wars. Sorry.
I find the Cinnabon tweet far less distasteful than the “excessive overreaction” to the death of someone who’s claim to fame is a single role, and one that IIRC was largely panned by critics when the movie was released.
Once the movie gained iconic status, and an obsessed fan base it become illegal to point that out. I’ll go even further, and say Cinnabon bun is better. :p
She was pretty good in “Blues Brothers” playing the same character. She has a mad crush on Belushi and she keeps trying to kill him because he broke her heart. His way of fighting back was to give her a passionate kiss then allow her limp body to fall to the ground. I don’t think they showed her buns, except those in her hair.
Interesting that Cinnabon’s CEO is a woman, Kat Cole. I’m sure there’s no connection to the tweet unless she micro-manages the company, but she may have been responsible for deleting it. Another example of my brain’s collection of mostly useless knowledge. I learned about her because she appeared on the show “Undercover Boss”, which I deny watching.