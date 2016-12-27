Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologues)

It’s December 27, the third day of Koynezaa, which ends on JC’s birthday, December 30. And it’s National Fruitcake Day, which I suppose means the day that the fruitcake you got for Christmas will be given to someone else. (Calvin Trillin had a theory that there was only a single fruitcake in the U.S., one passed on to many people in succession.) It’s also Constitution Day in North Korea, whatever that means.

On this day in 1831, Darwin boarded the HMS Beagle to begin his five year voyage around the world; the Beagle’s mission was to survey the coast of South America. I thus declare it Beagle Day. Who could predict the momentous things that would result from Darwin’s walking onto that gangplank! Here’s the route of his voyage, just to refresh you:

Wikipedia also reports this for December 27, 1927: “Show Boat, considered to be the first true American musical play, opens at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Broadway.” On this day in 1978, Spain finally became a democracy within a few years after the death of Franco, who had ruled the country for 36 years. Finally, on this day in 2007, Benazir Bhutto, former prime minister of Pakistan, was assassinated in Rawalpindi. Notables born on this day include Johannes Kepler (1571), Marlene Dietrich (1901), Cokie Roberts (1943), and Karla Bonoff (1952). Those who died on this day, besides Bhutto, include the geneticist Calvin Bridges (1938, one of my scientific heroes), Lester Pearson (1972), and Alan Bates (2003). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is speaking cryptically, but we have an explanation from Malgorzata—just a guess, as Andrzej refuses to explain the dialogues he concocts: If I’m guessing correctly (and this is just a guess) Cyrus and Hili are complaining about humans. Neither of them has a too high opinion about them. Cyrus is trying to say something generally negative about Homo sapiens and Hili is adding that the problem is not only general but in every particular as well. Or it can be the opposite: Cyrus wants to praise humans in general and Hili is more concerned with their particular qualities, like the ability to open cans. Take your pick. Voilà:

Cyrus: I have a feeling that humans generally… Hili: I’m afraid particularly as well.

We also have two Leon monologues today. In the first, Leon is “hiking”:

Leon: Leon: Move faster—you have to burn those calories.

Leon: Christmas is very tiring:

And Barry, who sent this video, calls it “the cutest video in the history of the world”, but adds, “too bad it’s so short.”

