Readers’ wildlife photographs

This is the second installment (first here) of photos taken by Jeffrey Lewis on Bonaire. His notes are indented, and I repeat part of the introduction to the last batch. There will be one more installment:

These were all taken on a family vacation to Bonaire, an island in the Caribbean just off the coast of Venezuela. It’s a special municipality of the Netherlands – almost but not quite a normal municipality. It’s a rather small island, only 114 square miles, with a population of around 17,500. Its main claim to fame is in being one of the premier locations for shore diving, with many reefs close enough to shore that they’re easy enough to swim to without having to use a boat. In addition to all the open water scuba diving & snorkeling that we did, we also explored the island itself, including a tour in some of the island’s caves, and a kayaking trip through mangroves. Land Crab (possibly Gecarcinus ruricola):

Unidentified fish in a mangrove pool. Our guide said they were juvenile parrotfish, but this particular guide made a few questionable statements, so I’m not sure if he was correct on the fish id.

Unidentified fish. I just really liked the way this guy looked peeking out behind the mangrove roots:

Unidentified fish species in the sea grass near the mangroves:

Coral head: Possibly Boulder Star Coral (Orbicella annularis) with a couple Foureye Butterflyfish (Chaetodon capistratus):

Probably a Blue Angelfish (Holacanthus bermudensis), although the Queen Angelfish (Holacanthus ciliaris) is very similar, and Wikipedia says that they can sometimes breed to produce hybrids: