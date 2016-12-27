Carrie Fisher died

CNN just announced that Carrie Fisher has died at 60. Given her serious heart attack on an airplane last week, this wasn’t unexpected. But it’s still sad; Princess Leia was too young.

This year really sucked. Prince, David Bowie, George Michael, Glenn Frey, Paul Kantner, Leonard Cohen, Leon Russell—and now this. And I’m not even mentioning Trump.

princess-leia

  1. Stephen Barnard
    Please, be polite. She departed this vale of tears.

    • GBJames
      Perhaps we need a new euphemism. Something like “She took the flight to Alderaan.”

  2. ThyroidPlanet
    I read it here first.

    I thought she was “stable”, and “made it” from the plane. I know nothing about heart attacks.

  3. E.A. Blair
    I was in grad school when John Lennon was shot, and my girlfriend at the time said, “I always felt that I wouldn’t start feeling old until one of the Beatles died. It wasn’t supposed to happen like this.” No, indeed, it’s not. We expect our icons to live forever. Ms. Fisher and I are of an age (I turn sixty on Inauguration Day – bleah! – making her almost exactly three months older than me), so her death seems closer for that reason. No, Star Wars wasn’t part of my childhood, but it still made and still has a big impression (even though a lot of the props and costumes are pretty cheesy by today’s standards). I have a new t-shirt that has “2016 SUCKED” in bold white letters on a black background. It looks like I’d better buy a few more, ’cause I’ll probably be wearing ’em out on a regular basis.

  4. darwinwins
    Yes, 2016 sucked. OTOH, the Cubs won the World Series.

    Reply
    • Ann German
      My theory is that, in the great scheme of things, the fates decreed that, if the Cubs would win the Series, everything else would go to shit. Nate Silver infamously prognosticated, during the World Seris, that Trump had the same chance of winning as did the Cubs . . . when I heard that the Cubs had won, I thought, “oh shit . . . .”

  5. E.A. Blair
    I hadn’t heard about Paul Kantner and Leon Russell until this post.

  6. BobTerrace
    She had a rough life, despite the fame and fortune. Her death is another sadness of this year.

  7. Aneris
    😦

  8. darwinwins
    Also sad, the great Vera Rubin died today at age 88, but with few headlines. So she did not live long enough to receive the Nobel prize she deserved for discovering dark matter.

  9. Janet
    You are right, it is very sad. Makes one face one’s own mortality, as well. You are also right that lots of unfortunate events took place in 2016, however, Steven Pinker has a good article captioned “It may have seemed like the world fell apart in 2016. Steven Pinker is here to tell you it didn’t.”

    http://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2016/12/22/14042506/steven-pinker-optimistic-future-2016

  10. JonLynnHarvey
    I saw Star Wars on opening night with a woman I was very fond of with absolutely no advance idea of what on earth (or off of earth) it was about. Over the months I came to see Star Wars as having several dramatic flaws but I retain the fond memories of that first viewing. I was later delighted to discover Fisher’s writing is hilariously funny.

    She is the half of Paul Simon’s allusion to “one and one-half wandering Jews” in his song “Hearts and Bones”.

    =-=-=

    JAC does not believe in apophatic theology but re Trump he has done “apophasis” (both from the Greek word “to deny”)

    apophasis
    An allusion to something by denying that it will be mentioned such as
    “I won’t mention your bad grammar”

    Here has been born apophatic Trumpology (or something along those lines).🙂

  11. ThyroidPlanet
    It’s not so much that Star Wars Episodes VIII and IX will have to be rewritten, but that it will be so obvious that the actress’s (?) real life is the reason, and there’s absolutely no way the writers would have wanted her character to die, and it will all happen off-screen, with no dramatization of the tragedy.

    Yes I like Star Wars and I don’t care who knows it.

