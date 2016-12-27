America’s cultural divide as evidenced by television viewers

The New York Times gave graphic results of a survey (using Facebook and ZIP codes) of how popular an array of 50 U.S. television shows were in different areas of the U.S. The results are more or less as you expect, and display a cultural divide manifested largely by geography. For example, here’s the popularity of “Duck Dynasty” (which I’ve never seen), versus “The Daily Show” (which I see rarely on YouTube). The darker the red, the more popular a show is (the higher ranked in a given area):
And here’s the margin of lead of either Trump and Clinton; the Trump +-margin map follows the popularity of “Duck Dynasty” nicely, even up to Maine.
And, I guess based on my location, the NYT told me what’s popular and not popular in Chicago. (I don’t know what “It’s always sunny in Philadelphia” is about.) It also compared Chicago’s tastes to other places in the U.S, with the expected results.
There are 48 other maps on the NYT site, so go see who shares your tastes in television.
These kinds of maps make a lot more sense ever since I read Albion’s Seed.
The Dems should start their own TV channel, called Coastal TV.
This doesn’t surprise me one bit. And, I really dislike Duck Dynasty. Unfortunately, for me, my young son used to like the show. He gets a kick out of people doing stupid things.
Like voting for pussygrabber . . . .
That is certainly stupid, but no. The stupid my son got a kick out of at a certain age was more like slap-stick comedy meets Jackass. Actually I guess in truth he still does, but he’s only 12. Shoot, in truth sometimes I do too, but I don’t have age as an excuse.
I suspect that the viewership for those Apprentice shows clustered close to the Duck Dynasty/16 and Pregnant axis.
I also suspect that a good deal of Donald Trump’s support is attributable to his being introduced to red America in the role of the all-knowing, omnipotent big-boss-man on a non-reality tv show.
The best two words to describe It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are “misanthropic comedy.” If you enjoy such comedy, you might just love it (I certainly do). It’s available on Netflix Instant.