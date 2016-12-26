The avoidance of the word “died”

When I was watching news reports of George Michael’s death yesterday, I was struck by how many of them used the word “passed” or “passed away” compared to the word “died.” (Newspapers seem to use “died” more often than verbal reports.) Here, for instance are three Twitter reports:
It seems to me that people try to avoid using the “d-word”, and have done so for a while. In a cemetery in Cornwall, for example, I saw that a lot of gravestones gave the date of death as “fell asleep on. . .”. (The Old Testament, which doesn’t refer to an afterlife, also uses that phrase.) Other euphemisms include “passed on” and such; Wikipedia gives a long list of less polite synonyms for death, including “croak,” “count worms,” and the classic from Monty Python’s “Dead parrot” sketch, “joined the choir invisible.” And of course there are the past-tense verbs like “rests in peace” (also in the Python sketch).
I can think of three reasons why people try to avoid the word “died” in obituaries (when I have to report a friend’s or relative’s death to others, I always used “died”):
- It reminds us bluntly of our own mortality
- It is considered insensitive and cold, and therefore impolite
- It comes from religions in which people believe that death is not final, and therefore use phrases like “passed on” to suggest that the deceased has gone to a better world (the possibility of a worse world is never mentioned!)
And, of course, it could be all three of these. What do you think?
I think religious reasons and fear. Kind of the same thing. When you look at the Obits around here they never say died. It is always gone to meet their maker or admitted to heaven or something even more corny. Join up with mom and pop or pass to the great whatever. They are dead folks, same as happens to every living thing.
Don’t be silly, Jerry. He’s run down the curtain and joined the choir invisible!
In the difficult circumstance of informing family members of a patient’s death, physicians usually avoid the d word and say something like: we did everything we could but _____ did not make it or did not survive.
Personally, I prefer the phrase “shuffled off this mortal coil”
I also enjoy using any of the phrases of Mr. Praline in Monty Python’s brilliant dead parrot sketch” ‘E’s passed on! This parrot is no more! He has ceased to be! ‘E’s expired and gone to meet ‘is maker! ‘E’s a stiff! Bereft of life, ‘e rests in peace! If you hadn’t nailed ‘im to the perch ‘e’d be pushing up the daisies! ‘Is metabolic processes are now ‘istory! ‘E’s off the twig! ‘E’s kicked the bucket, ‘e’s shuffled off ‘is mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin’ choir invisible!! THIS IS AN EX-PARROT!!
My favorite poetic euphemism for death is from the Epic of Gilgamesh. When Gilgamesh dies it is said that he has “gone under the mountain”. To save someone’s life was to literally “pull them out from under the mountain”.
In my home town, there is a grave stone from the 1800s containing the phrase, “crossed the river.”